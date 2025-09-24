High street bank to close another 49 branches as customers move online
The high street lender said the branches will be shut from January 2026
Lloyds Banking Group has announced the closure of a further 49 bank branches across the UK, impacting its Lloyds Bank, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland brands.
These closures are scheduled to take place between January and October of next year.
The high street lender stated that all employees affected by the decision will be offered new positions within the company or at other branches.
In response, cash access network Link has recommended the establishment of 11 new banking hubs.
This latest wave of closures reflects the continuing shift towards digital banking services.
NatWest revealed last week it was closing 46 mobile branches across its NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland brands, which are due to be shut in January.
A Lloyds Banking Group spokesperson said: “The way people are banking has changed, with over 21 million customers choosing our apps to manage their money.
“We’re providing more choice than ever before, bringing together the best in digital convenience with our people.
“Alongside our app, our customers can use any Lloyds, Halifax or Bank of Scotland branch, the Post Office or banking hubs for their everyday banking, and deposit cash at over 30,000 PayPoint locations.”
The group will close 26 Lloyds branches, 10 Halifax and 13 Bank of Scotland sites as part of the latest announcement.
It will be left with 705 branches – 359 Lloyds, 269 Halifax and 77 Bank of Scotland.