Christmas Eve set to be busiest day in 2025 for ATM withdrawals, says Link

Christmas Eve will be the busiest day for cash machines in 2025, with nearly £370 million set to be withdrawn on December 24, ATM and cash access network Link predicts.

On average, people making ATM withdrawals on December 24 are expected to take out just over £120, Link said.

Historically, the busiest day for cash machines on the Link network was December 22 2017, when £766 million was withdrawn.

Link director of strategy, Graham Mott said: “Christmas is always a special time and for cash machines it is the busiest time of the year.

“As Christmas falls midweek, we’d expect Christmas Eve to be the busiest day.”

The ATM network also released survey research, which indicated that nearly half (48%) of Christmas shoppers prefer to spread purchases throughout December, with 7% leaving it to the final few days and people aged under 25 are particularly likely (10%) to cut it fine.

More than half (57%) of Christmas shoppers said they are using online retailers to snap up purchases, while 48% are browsing around in shopping centres and 46% are favouring independent high street shops.

The research indicated that over-55s are particularly inclined towards high streets and shopping centres, while younger adults are leaning towards online platforms and second-hand marketplaces for bargains.

Two-fifths (41%) of shoppers are carrying a wallet or purse and giving themselves a choice of payment options (such as cards and cash) for festive outings, from pub trips to Christmas markets, the survey suggested.

More than a third (35%) of people who celebrate Christmas said they are keeping a close eye on their festive spending and 18% have set money aside over the year to cover costs.

Mr Mott added: “It’s interesting to know that so many people have already completed their shopping, but as ever, there’ll be quite a few of us leaving it until the last couple of days. The ATMs will be well stocked for last-minute gifts.”

YouGov carried out a survey of more than 2,100 people in December across the UK for the research.