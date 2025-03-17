Kendall promises welfare reforms ‘imminently’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liz Kendall has promised to ensure “trust and fairness in the social security system” when she overhauls the welfare system.

The Work and Pensions Secretary – who is expected to lay out her plans on Tuesday – told MPs that reforms would be published “imminently”.

It comes after Downing Street said that there is a “moral and economic case” for reforming benefits, amid backbench disquiet over the expected proposals.

Number 10 has also denied that the plans are purely as a result of the UK’s difficult fiscal situation.

Ms Kendall is expected to outline her plans designed to get more people back to work and cut the cost of a benefits bill, described by ministers as “unsustainable”.

Speaking in the Commons on Monday afternoon, the Cabinet minister said: “I want to say there has understandably been lots of speculation about the Government’s reforms to social security.

“I want to assure the House, and most importantly the public, that we’ll be coming forward with our proposals imminently, to ensure there is trust and fairness in the social security system, and to ensure it’s there for people who need it now, and for years to come.”

Ministers insist that reform is necessary, given the number of people in England and Wales claiming either sickness or disability benefit has soared from 2.8 million to about 4.0 million since 2019.

The benefits bill has risen with this increase, reaching £48 billion in 2023-24, and is forecast to continue rising to £67 billion in 2029-30 – a level that would exceed the current schools budget and which the Government regards as unsustainable.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters on Monday that Sir Keir Starmer “has been clear there is both a moral and an economic case for fixing our broken social security system that’s holding our people back, and our country back”.

He added: “That is why tomorrow the Government will set out plans to overhaul the health and disability benefits system so it supports those who can work to do so, while protecting those who are most in need, and put the welfare system back on a more sustainable path.”

Asked if the reforms were being carried out because of the UK’s fiscal backdrop, the spokesman replied: “No, I think when you look at the fact that we have the highest level of working-age inactivity due to ill health in western Europe, we’re the only major economy whose employment rate hasn’t recovered since the pandemic, there is a duty to fix the broken system that is letting millions of people in this country down.”

It comes as Andy Burnham has urged “caution on how changes are made”, after an outcry from some Labour MPs over the reforms.

Writing in The Times, the mayor of Greater Manchester said that Sir Keir is “right” and “the British state is not sustainable in its current form”, but said the Government should focus on helping people into work rather than simply cutting benefits.

He said: “I would share concerns about changing support and eligibility to benefits while leaving the top-down system broadly in place. It would trap too many people in poverty.

“And to be clear: there is no case in any scenario for cutting the support available to disabled people who are unable to work.”