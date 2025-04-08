Jump in older first-time buyers searching for mortgage deals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An increase in mortgage searches by first-time buyers – including people in their 50s and 60s – was recorded in the first three months of the year.

The data was taken from Legal & General Mortgage Services’ Ignite platform, which is used by brokers to source product information.

Broker searches for first-time buyers increased by 45% in the first quarter of 2025 compared with the fourth quarter of 2024.

The figure for those aged 56 to 65 surged by 80%, and for people aged 18 to 30 it was up by 53%.

First-time buyer searches involving people aged 31 to 40 increased more slowly, by 37%, while in the 41 to 50 age group there was a 34% increase and in the 51 to 55 age group there was a 44% rise.

From April 1, stamp duty discounts became less generous for some home buyers, with the nil rate threshold for first-time buyers reducing from £425,000 to £300,000. Stamp duty applies in England and Northern Ireland.

L&G’s Mortgage Services business is involved in nearly a quarter of UK mortgages.

It said that, as well as trying to beat the stamp duty deadline, some buyers may have also been motivated by mortgage rate cuts, with some deals recently dropping below 4%.

The most searched loan-to-value (LTV) category for first-time buyers was in the 5% to 9% deposit range, making up around a third (34%) of requests, according to L&G, but there was also an increase in searches for deals with bigger deposits.

Kevin Roberts, managing director of mortgage services at L&G, said: “A strong start to the year for first-time buyers is more than encouraging – it’s a positive sign of the market’s health as we head into spring, a traditionally busy period for property sales and new listings.”