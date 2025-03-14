John Lennon commemorative coin to be launched by Royal Mint

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Lennon’s life and career is being celebrated with the launch of a commemorative coin.

The coin is being released by the Royal Mint in the year in which Lennon would have celebrated his 85th birthday.

The design features a portrait of the Beatles singer and solo artist, based on an image taken by music industry photographer Bob Gruen.

It depicts a side profile of Lennon, taken on the roof of his penthouse in New York.

Lennon’s name appears to the left of the portrait while the word “Imagine” features on the right side of the design in a reference to his single and album.

Lennon follows the likes of fellow Beatle Sir Paul McCartney, Queen, David Bowie and Dame Shirley Bassey in being honoured on a Royal Mint coin.

The Royal Mint has an ongoing “music legends” coin series, celebrating singers and songwriters.

Coin designer Henry Gray incorporated the portrait of Lennon to feature at the centre of the design.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “Arguably one of the greatest singers and songwriters of all time, Lennon’s achievements as an artist, activist and advocate for peace continue to live on and will now be forever remembered on a coin.

“Lennon’s portrait has been captured in meticulous detail and in a fitting tribute will be released in the year which the artist would have celebrated his 85th birthday. Still admired by millions of people and generations worldwide, we hope this coin and its design will be treasured for many years to come.”

Lennon fans and coin collectors will be able to buy the coins from the Royal Mint’s website from 9am on Monday March 17.

Prices will start at £18.50 and they will be available in a range of precious metals, including colour editions, the Mint said.

Lennon died in 1980, aged 40. The Beatles recently won a Grammy for best rock performance for the song Now And Then, which was finished decades after it was recorded.

The remastered track was sourced from a Lennon demo recorded in the 1970s.

Lennon’s son Sean picked up the gong on behalf of the group and said: “The world can’t afford to forget about people like The Beatles, we need this music in the world, we need peace and love and we need the magic of the 60s to stay alive.”