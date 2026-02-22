Investments expert explains ‘three pot’ method for building savings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Some people who are considering starting a new savings habit or building on an existing one as the new tax year approaches in April may be able to get a clearer idea of their savings goals by grouping them into separate “pots”, according to an investments expert.

Lucy Smith, an investment manger at Killik & Co, said that a “helpful” way to consider structuring savings can be to consider building an emergency pot of cash that can be accessed easily if needed.

Some people may want to aim to build up at least three months’ worth of spending in it, depending on their own circumstances and what they feel comfortable with, she said.

A “planned spend” fund could be a second pot, with money put by for foreseeable goals in the next few years, such as a home purchase, a big holiday or any other life expense.

Longer-term “lifetime” savings that will not be needed for around five years or more could be put into a third pot, Ms Smith suggested.

She said: “This is your pot of money where investing can play a key role as you can benefit from compounding over time since it is not money that you will need over the next few years.”

Ms Smith also said a consistent approach can help with building a savings habit.

She said: “One of the simplest ‘set and forget’ behaviours is using your Isa allowance regularly.”

Some savers might feel comfortable gradually moving from a cash Isa towards a stocks and shares Isa over time, she said.

Investments may potentially grow more strongly than savings held in cash over time. But the value of stocks and shares can go down as well as up, so people may want to consider the risk level they feel comfortable with.

Ms Smith said of the potential for funds to fall in value: “It’s worth considering whether this is something that would keep you up at night or if you would see it as a buying opportunity – and what you’d do if markets fell further.”

Staying diversified when investing and avoiding “putting all your eggs in one basket”, may be a useful goal, she said.

Ms Smith added that some people may want to get financial advice.

The Government-backed MoneyHelper website also has tips and tools to help people build savings.

Ms Smith said: “The type of investment habit you build can also be adapted by life stages, such as buying a home, starting a family or approaching retirement.”

She said of building wealth: “It’s about developing good habits over time.”