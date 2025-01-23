Independent review into Loan Charge launches

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A review into the Loan Charge has been launched, following concerns over the size of liabilities owed by some people affected and their ability to pay tax owed in a reasonable time frame.

First announced in 2016, the Loan Charge was designed to tackle historical use of contrived tax avoidance schemes.

Such schemes sought to avoid charges of income tax and national insurance (NI) by disguising remuneration as a form of non-taxable payment, typically a loan.

The schemes have existed since at least the mid-1990s and have been considered by the courts.

In 2017, the Supreme Court agreed with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) that schemes that redirect earnings and ultimately pay them in the form of loans do not succeed in avoiding tax.

The Government said it recognises court decisions and believes it is right that those who did not pay the right amount of income tax and NI are required to resolve their affairs with HMRC.

But it said ongoing concerns remain about the Loan Charge and the new independent review aims to bring the matter to a close.

Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury James Murray said: “Today, we honour our commitment to launch an independent review of the Loan Charge, bringing the matter to a close for those affected while maintaining fairness for all taxpayers.”

Ray McCann, former president of the Chartered Institute of Taxation, who has been commissioned by Mr Murray to lead the review, said: “I was pleased to be asked to help find ways whereby those involved can reach an agreement with HMRC that balances their right to be treated fairly with the expectation of the vast majority of taxpayers who have paid all of the tax and NIC (national insurance contributions) due on their earnings.

“My review will be entirely directed to that end.”

The review was first announced at the autumn Budget 2024 and the Government said the final report will be presented to the Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury by summer 2025.