Inconvenience: Home movers ‘taking toilet seats and light bulbs to new property’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Toilet seats, light bulbs and door handles are among the cherished items that house sellers have taken with them when moving, a survey has found.

One in five movers (20%) said light bulbs had been removed by previous owners when they moved into a new property, estate agent Purplebricks said.

Some movers were left spending a penny or two on new toilet seats, with 9% saying these had been taken.

One in 25 (4%) arrived in their new home to find the previous occupants had removed door handles and more than one in 10 (11%) said the doorbell had gone.

Kitchen appliances, curtains and blinds and carpets were among other items to have gone with the previous occupants, the survey of 2,000 homeowners across the UK found.

Some had also found unwelcome surprises left behind by the previous owners – such as bags of rubbish and rotten food – as well as nice ones such as welcome notes and gifts.

About one in six (15%) people surveyed by market research agency Walr in April said they would definitely take fitted fixtures with them that they particularly liked.

Tom Evans, sales director at Purplebricks, said: “Home really is where the heart is – and it seems some Brits don’t want to leave a piece of their heart behind.”

Toby Leek, NAEA (National Association of Estate Agents) Propertymark president, said: “Moving house can be one of the most intensive processes many people undertake, and it’s key that communication is front and centre of that process to help avoid issues or potentially nasty shocks.

“Just like any sales process, when a property is marketed it must contain accurate details of what is being sold and included.

“While some sellers may wish to take items, this should be documented clearly in the paperwork as part of the sales transaction.

“Strong communication between buyers, sellers, surveyors, estate agents and conveyancers is essential so that they all interact with one another to ensure that the moving process is as smooth as possible for all parties involved.

“Both buyers and sellers must show co-operation and be aware of what items are being left behind for those moving into a new property.”