HSBC offers up to £750 cashback to attract new Premier customers

HSBC UK has launched a new incentive for prospective Premier customers, offering up to £750 in cashback. The "bring more, get more" promotion aims to attract high-value clients to its premium banking service.

Under the scheme, new customers can secure £250 by switching a salary of £100,000 or more. An additional £500 is available for those who transfer £100,000 or more in savings or investments into an HSBC Premier account. Customers who fulfil both criteria are eligible for the full £750 cashback.

To qualify, individuals must complete an account switch using the Current Account Switch Service (CASS) and ensure a main monthly salary of £100,000 or more annually is paid directly from an employer into their Premier Account. For the savings component, £100,000 or more in savings or investments must be deposited with HSBC and maintained for three months.

The offer applies to moves made between January 5 and February 23 2026, with all criteria needing to be met by April 30. The cashback will then be paid directly into the Premier account within 70 days.

Carl Watchorn, head of Premier proposition at HSBC UK, stated: "This offer is our way of rewarding new customers who choose to bring their finances together with us." Beyond the cashback, Premier customers also gain access to perks such as health benefits, travel insurance, and preferential rates on foreign exchange and international payments.

Last month, the bank guaranteed its 327 branches will remain open until at least 2027.

A customer uses a cash machine at a branch of HSBC in Tooting Broadway, London ( PA Archive )

The bank will also boost investment in its network by 30 per cent next year, committing £55.8 million in 2026, up from £42 million in 2025.

This funding is for refurbishing and modernising branches across the UK.

This commitment builds on pledges made over the past two years, during which the bank promised no new branch closures until the end of this year.

HSBC UK noted "robust" usage, with 825,000 customers visiting branches monthly and over two million transactions carried out via self-service machines.

Across the industry, many bank branches been closed in recent years, raising concerns about access to cash.

Services such as banking hubs, where spaces are shared by multiple banks, and Post Office branches have been helping to plug the gaps.