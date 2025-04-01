Households urged to check insurance for garden items as evenings become lighter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Households could risk leaving themselves without adequate insurance as the evenings become lighter, a financial information business has warned.

Analysis of standard home contents products by Defaqto found that some have exclusions if sheds are not adequately secured and some do not cover items such as bikes.

With the clocks having recently gone forward by an hour, some thieves may use the lighter evenings as an opportunity to steal items from gardens and sheds.

Angela Pilley, a home insurance expert at Defaqto, said: “People invest thousands in their gardens and outdoor spaces, but often fail to check if they’re covered.

“While 95% of home insurance products include cover for outbuildings like sheds and garages, only 15% actually cover theft up to the full contents sum insured. Some products offer as little as £250, which won’t even cover a decent lawnmower.

“Another common mistake is failing to lock sheds and outbuildings – 25% of insurance providers won’t pay out if thieves don’t have to force their way in.

“And when it comes to outdoor items like furniture and barbecues, limits vary from £250 to the full contents sum insured, so now is the time to check your cover, especially if you’ve splurged on any expensive items that are stored outside.”

Defaqto found that 11% of home insurance products do not include cycle cover and some impose limits of around £250 to £1,999 per bike.

Many insurance providers require bikes to be locked in a building or secured to an immovable object, even at home, Defaqto said.

Ms Pilley added: “Parents should be particularly careful during the summer holidays, as children often leave bikes lying around in the garden. Without proper security, families could be left seriously out of pocket.”

Everyday items left outside temporarily, such as portable speakers or dining chairs, may not necessarily be covered, Defaqto said.

Ms Pilley said: “People assume their home insurance will protect them if they move something outside for a few hours, but 13% of products don’t cover this at all.”

Defaqto analysed 262 standard home contents products in mid-March for the research.

Here are some tips from Defaqto for protecting items outdoors:

1. Check your insurance limits – do not assume your garden items are covered.

2. Keep sheds and garages locked, or you may risk invalidating your policy.

3. Store expensive items inside when not in use. Some products may not be covered in the event of storms or floods.

4. Keep bikes secured. Insurance providers often require them to be locked up, even at home.

5. Know what counts as “valuable”. Tablets, phones and speakers may not be covered if stolen from outside.