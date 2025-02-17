House seller asking price growth slowing as stamp duty changes loom – Rightmove

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The average price tag on a home in Britain increased by 0.5% or £1,805 month-on-month in February, marking a slower pace after a fast start to the year, according to a property website.

From April, stamp duty discounts for some home buyers will reduce, and Rightmove said February’s monthly price increase is more subdued than usual, being below the longer-term average of 0.8%.

The average asking price in February is £367,994. In January, the average asking price for a property coming on the market had jumped by 1.7% month-on-month.

Rightmove said the slower price trend appears to reflect the prospect of higher stamp duty costs for some buyers as well as a high number of sellers coming to market early in 2025, with the widened choice for buyers reducing sellers’ “pricing power”.

Stamp duty applies in England and Northern Ireland. The “nil rate” stamp duty band for first-time buyers will reduce from £425,000 to £300,000 from April 1.

Rightmove said many first-time buyers in lower-priced areas will not be affected by the stamp duty changes, as there is still good availability of homes that will be stamp duty-free.

But it is still expecting a conveyancing log-jam, as some movers scramble to complete purchases in time.

Rightmove property expert Colleen Babcock said: “New sellers are showing some pricing restraint after a fast start to the year, being mindful of both the high level of seller competition, and in England also of the looming stamp duty deadline and extra costs for some buyers.

“Agents report that some of the steam is coming out of new sellers’ price expectations to fit the changing market conditions, which is a sensible reaction to attract buyer interest, and it will also help to support activity levels.

“The upcoming stamp duty deadline in England remains a key talking point, and while some movers may not be affected at all, others will be more severely impacted.

“We’ve previously suggested reforms such as regional variations in stamp duty charges to try and address some of the inequities in the current system.”

Rightmove said it welcomed recently-announced Government plans to help streamline and digitise the sales process, with the current average time to complete a property transaction at around five months.

It added that more than 550,000 homes are currently going through the completion process – 25% more than at this time last year.

London is likely to see the biggest log-jam of first-time buyers trying to complete before March 31, Rightmove said, with 28% more first-time buyers in the capital currently going through the completion process than at this time last year.

The number of new sellers coming to market has slowed since Rightmove saw a record Boxing Day surge and has now settled at 13% ahead of this time in 2024.

Ms Babcock added: “For those in higher-priced areas of England like London, the additional stamp duty charges they face can be significant and difficult to afford when already stretched to the max.

“The lengthy and frustrating completion process means that the average mover has had to have one eye on the clock since November to ensure that they complete before the stamp duty deadline. Beyond the deadline, agents report that underlying market activity remains positive, and that they don’t expect a major drop-off in activity from April, as the financial impact on many movers is smaller than previous deadlines.”

Some major lenders have introduced sub-4% mortgage deals over the past week, with a recent Bank of England base rate cut from 4.75% to 4.5%.

Matt Smith, a mortgage expert at Rightmove said: “We’ve now had the first Bank Rate cut of the year, and current forecasts suggest there are still two or potentially three more cuts to come, which could see us closing out the year with a base rate of 4% or lower.

“The response from the market to the decision has been positive, and mortgage rates have trickled downwards since the announcement. We hope this is the beginning of a sustained period of rates slowly heading downwards, and while we’re unlikely to see major falls across the board, we’ve already seen the first sub-4% rates of 2025.”

Marc von Grundherr, director of estate agent Benham and Reeves in London, said: “There has been some further negotiation with respect to offers submitted to try and alleviate the increase in stamp duty costs incurred but the vast majority of buyers are proceeding as planned.”

Andrew Tucker, joint head of residential sales and partner at Bidwells said: “Many will have been rushing to get deals over the line before the rise in stamp duty comes into effect this spring.

“It won’t have been a nationwide phenomenon as the impact of changes depend greatly on location. There remains a stark supply and demand imbalance in housing which will keep prices high, while household earnings continue to outpace inflation which should prop up demand. Mortgage demand is strong, and this should be supported by the fact that base interest rates are on a downward trajectory which could further lower costs for buyers.”