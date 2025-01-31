House price growth softened at start of 2025, says Nationwide Building Society

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

House price growth softened at the start of 2025, according to an index.

The annual rate of house price growth slowed to 4.1% in January, from 4.7% in December, Nationwide Building Society said.

Across the UK, house prices increased by 0.1% month-on-month, which was lower than a 0.7% rise recorded in December.

The average UK house price in January is £268,213.

The deposit hurdle remains high. This is a challenge that has been made worse by the record increase in rents in recent years Robert Gardner, Nationwide Building Society

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “The housing market continues to show resilience despite ongoing affordability pressures.”

He continued: “House prices remain high relative to average earnings, with the first-time buyer house price to earnings ratio standing at 5.0 at the end of 2024, still well above the long run average of 3.9.

“Consequently, the deposit hurdle remains high. This is a challenge that has been made worse by the record increase in rents in recent years, which, together with the cost-of-living crisis more generally, has hampered the ability of many in the private rented sector to save.

“Therefore, it’s not surprising that a significant proportion of first-time buyers have to draw on help from friends and family to raise a deposit.

“In 2023/24, around 40% of first-time buyers had some assistance raising a deposit, either in the form of a gift or loan from family or friends, or through an inheritance.

“Despite these challenges, there has been relatively little change in overall levels of home ownership in recent years. The latest English Housing Survey produced by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) showed home ownership rate remained stable in 2024 at 65%.”

But he said home ownership rates among younger age groups, in particular those aged 25 to 34 and 35 to 44, remain well below their 2004 peaks.

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance, Hargreaves Lansdown said: “Prices are still under pressure from buyers trying to clamber through the stamp duty holiday window, before it slams shut at the end of March.”

Iain McKenzie, chief executive of the Guild of Property Professionals, said: “Momentum built up towards the end of last year has carried over into 2025, with market activity bolstered by a rush to complete transactions ahead of the impending stamp duty changes in April.”

Nathan Emerson, chief executive of property professionals’ body Propertymark, said: “Currently, it’s likely a lot of movement in the market is due to people wanting to push through with their purchases and sales before the stamp duty rises in England and Northern Ireland in April.”

From April 1, the “nil rate” stamp duty band for first-time buyers in England and Northern Ireland will reduce from £425,000 to £300,000.

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank, said: “Higher borrowing costs are weighing on buyers but demand still feels artificially strong.

“Sub-4% mortgage offers that pre-date the Budget and an April rise in stamp duty means demand in the first quarter of the year is likely to be more robust than in the second.”

With just two months until the stamp duty changes take effect, those that haven’t started the process already may have already left it too late to agree and complete a purchase in time Alice Haine, Bestinvest by Evelyn Partners

Alice Haine, personal finance analyst at Bestinvest by Evelyn Partners, the wealth manager, said: “For buyers looking to secure the best deal they can, the rapidly evolving market environment can be challenging.

“First-time buyers wanting to escape sky-high rents may be eager to take advantage of slightly better disposable incomes and the current stamp duty thresholds. But with just two months until the stamp duty changes take effect, those that haven’t started the process already may have already left it too late to agree and complete a purchase in time.”

Jeremy Leaf, a north London estate agent said: “Affordability concerns have never gone away. The market remains tight and little change is expected over the next few months at least, irrespective of any possible interest rate reductions.”

Matt Thompson, head of sales at London-based estate agent Chestertons, said: “In January, the property market saw particularly high demand from first-time buyers who were motivated to beat April’s stamp duty deadline. This spike in buyer activity led to the majority of properties exchange hands for the asking price although some sellers, especially those in a rush to sell, agreed to enter price negotiations.”