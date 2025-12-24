7 easy ways to improve your credit score in 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

From getting approved for a credit card to renting a flat, your credit score can open doors or quietly close them.

The good news is that a credit score isn’t fixed, so with the right habits and a little consistency your score can improve faster than you think.

Here are seven easy ways to boost your credit score in 2026, to help you take back control of your financial future one smart step at a time.

1. Dispute any inaccurate data on your credit report

Look out for things like wrong personal info, mixed files, incorrect account status, duplicate accounts and unrecognised debts on your credit report.

“One of the first things that everyone should do is sign up for a credit report service and check that all the data on there is correct,” recommends Alastair Douglas, CEO at TotallyMoney. “If any of data on your report is incorrect, you can raise a dispute or a correction.

“Errors are very common because a lot of the data collection platforms are very old, and where the data comes from is often quite a patchy, so a lot of people find errors when they check their credit report for the first time.”

2. Ask to remove any former financial links

“If you have an ex-partner who has debt and a bad financial history, then make sure that you are no longer financially linked to them as that could impact your credit score,” says Douglas. “If you are no longer living with them and there’s no link anymore, then you can raise a dispute and have that information corrected on your credit report.”

3. Try to pay off credit cards and personal loans on time

“The classic things to make sure you pay off in time are your credit cards and your personal loans, because that will have a quick impact on your credit score,” says Douglas.

4. Register for the electoral roll

“Make sure that you are on the electoral roll, as that can help give your credit rating a boost,” recommends Douglas. “The more data you have in the credit report that is good, the better. This is because it gives more reassurance to a lender that you are a real person and are not a fraudulent risk.”

5. Make sure that your name is on every bill

“Make sure that your name is on all the bills,” advises Douglas. “Most utility providers and council tax providers will allow everyone living at a particular address to be named on the bill, so make sure your name is on every bill. That way, as so long as you’re paying the bills on time, that will feed back into your credit report and can help improve your credit score.”

6. Consider a credit builder card

“If you’ve got a poor score, then consider a credit builder card,” suggests Douglas. “These usually come with a low limit and a higher interest rate. So, it’s important to use them wisely – use them for your regular purchases and repay your balance in full each month. That way, you’ll show the credit reference agencies and banks that you’re good at borrowing money.

“After some time, you should see an increase in your score, and with it, more offers for more competitive products.”

7. Get your rent recognised on your credit report

“Homeownership is a top financial goal for many, but a major problem is that while rent is usually one’s biggest monthly expense, it’s not traditionally recognised by banks as a sign of good financial management,” notes Douglas.

“However, there are some firms who will report your rent payments to credit reference agencies, meaning you can build your score and unlock the best mortgage offers when it comes to buying your first home.”

How long can it take to improve a credit score?

“This will vary on an individual basis, but if you’ve been exhibiting good behaviours, you can normally get a little bit of improvement quite quickly within a few months,” says Douglas. “After a year, it is very possible to make substantial progress, such as going from very poor to average.

“Also, negative information like a CCJ (County Court Judgement) against you is removed six years from the date of the event so will eventually be wiped from your credit report.”