House sales ticked higher in July as activity rebounded further

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

House sales lifted higher last month as activity continued its recovery following the end of the stamp duty holiday.

Official figures from HM Revenue and Customs showed property transaction rose 1% month-on-month in July.

It said there were 95,580 property sales last month, reflecting a 4% increase against July last year.

The results indicated a continued rebound in property demand after another increase in June.

This recovery followed a notable drop in house sales after changes to the stamp duty threshold.

Rules introduced following the coronavirus pandemic meant property sales only started paying stamp duty from a value of £250,000, but this was reduced to £125,000 at the start of April.

It therefore resulted in a surge in activity in March as buyers sought to avoid paying higher duty payments, and a subsequent fall in activity in April.

Property experts suggested Friday’s figures show resilience in the UK property market despite wider economic uncertainty.

Jason Tebb, president of OnTheMarket, said: “July saw transaction numbers continue to recover following the dip in activity after the end of the stamp duty holiday as buyers brought forward purchases in order to take advantage of tax savings.

“Once again, these figures suggest that the housing market remains remarkably resilient, despite wider economic and political concerns.

“Five interest rate reductions in the past year have provided much-needed stimulus to the market, boosting confidence and activity.”

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said: “Housing sales are steadily increasing as mortgage rates have stabilised and buyers have been given a boost to buying power from less stringent affordability requirements.

“The market is on track for 5% more sales in 2025 at 1.15 million, the highest since 2022.

“This is despite property tax speculation and mortgage rates drifting higher.”