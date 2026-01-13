Leading with kindness is important, HMRC boss tells MPs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) boss has told MPs he feels it is important to lead with “kindness”.

John-Paul Marks, first permanent secretary and chief executive at HMRC, highlighted the importance of kindness for staff and customers.

Giving evidence to the Treasury Committee, he said: “I think we care deeply about our charter, because obviously we are required to operate according to our charter under the law, and quite right too.

“There’s important standards in there around fairness, around keeping customer data secure. We want to live up to that standard.”

Mr Marks, who was previously permanent secretary for the Scottish Government said: “I think it’s very important to think a lot about purpose within the organisation.”

He told the hearing: “So, yes, leading with kindness is a thing that we thought about a lot in the Scottish Government. I think it’s important, particularly in an environment that is contentious, it’s challenging, it’s moving at pace. There will, as I say, be bumps in the road.

“Our job is to create an environment to look after our customers, engage well with our partners, and look after our team so we learn from those moments and continue to try and improve outcomes.”

Asked about the “steep curve” expected of the revenue body for closing the tax gap – the gap between the tax expected and that which is collected – and how realistic that is, Mr Marks said: “We are clear at HMRC that we have a very stretching transformation ahead of us. We’ve made a good start. I’m pleased with the progress of the first year.”

Mr Marks said assumptions “have been stress tested carefully”.

He told the hearing: “The OBR (Office for Budget Responsibility) will look at what they think is prudent and underpin by evidence and data, so they’re not sort of just hopeful assumptions, they’re underpinned by the data evidence that we have. But you’re quite right, each year, we’ll publish progress and be transparent on how we’re moving through it.

“If we need to make adjustments because we’re not quite on track, we’ll be open about that.”

Asked about whether HMRC is able to cope with changes such as those announced by the Government for Isas and pensions, Mr Marks said: “We are, and we work very hard on doing the feasibility assessments of those measures as part of advice to ministers so that we can be confident that the budget is indeed feasible. The last thing anyone wants is for that to not be the case.”

Mr Marks later added: “It does feel to me that we are operating in an environment where the threat environment is constantly changing and is high.

“Our plans could always be disrupted by some sort of malicious attack that we have to handle. But, as I say, we’re improving our underlying resilience to respond to those, but it is always a concern.”

Mr Marks also said around 80% of customer interactions are now digital.

He said: “That was around 75-odd per cent this time last year. The objective is to get to 90% by 2030. So we’re on the right track.

“We do not have any plans to shut any phonelines down to drive the channel shift.”

He said there were 7.3 million unique users of the app in 2025 – up by 2.1 million compared with 2024.

Asked about support for vulnerable customers, Mr Marks said: “I think it’s possible to improve both at the same time, so you have a better digital offer that people want to use on their phone (at) their convenience.

“At the same time increase and improve additional support… we are working with around 11 voluntary sector partners across the UK for additional advocacy support, which we’re keen to do more of as well.”

Mr Marks was also asked about child benefit checks.

In November, the committee wrote to HMRC on the use of travel data to track error and fraud in child benefit.

HMRC undertook a review of child benefit compliance cases where a PAYE check had not been undertaken.

It previously said that as of November 30 2025, out of 23,794 cases opened between August and October 2025, 14,994 child benefit customers were confirmed to be eligible to child benefit.

Mr Marks told the committee the latest data, for the end of December, showed those who were eligible had increased to 17,048.

He said inquiries are still open in around 5,600 cases, where customers have not responded to correspondence.

HMRC previously said in just over 1,000 cases, it was determined child benefit had been incorrectly received.