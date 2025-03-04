‘High numbers’ of motor finance commission complaints seen by ombudsman service

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Consumer complaints about hire purchase for motor vehicles, current accounts and credit cards are driving high volumes of cases being received, according to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS).

The service said it received 68,430 complaints in general between October and December 2024, and complaint volumes in the current financial year remain significantly higher than in 2023/24.

The FOS resolves customer complaints about financial firms.

It said the most complained-about product in the latest quarter was hire purchase related to motor vehicles, which it said has risen due to complaints about motor finance commission arrangements.

It has heard from people claiming they were not told the car dealer would receive commission from the finance provider for arranging the finance; allegations that some arrangements were unfair; and claims that recommendations were influenced by commission.

Meanwhile, perceived unaffordable and/or irresponsible lending complaints were behind around three-quarters of credit card complaints in the latest quarterly figures.

Fraud and scams continue to be a main driver of current account complaints, the ombudsman service said.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has previously launched a review of historical motor finance discretionary commission arrangements.

Alongside the review, motor finance firms were given more time to provide final responses to complaints about motor finance where a commission arrangement was involved, and consumers more time to go to the ombudsman, to prevent disorderly and inconsistent outcomes. The FCA also wanted to take account of relevant court decisions before deciding on its next steps.

James Dipple-Johnstone, interim chief ombudsman at the FOS, said: “We are continuing to see high volumes of motor finance commission cases and would encourage businesses to consider whether complaints are covered by the FCA’s temporary complaint handling rules.

“Ongoing legal proceedings are impacting our ability to issue final decisions in these cases but we are putting steps in place to ensure we can resolve them as quickly as possible when we have the clarity we need.”

Here are the most complained-about products between October and December 2024 and the number of complaints received, according to the FOS:

1. Hire purchase (motor), 15,956

2. Credit cards, 10,957

3. Current accounts, 8,830

4. Car/motorcycle insurance, 3,660

5. Conditional sale (motor), 2,702