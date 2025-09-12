Affordable ways to celebrate Halloween this year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With the cost-of-living crisis still squeezing household budgets, Halloween might feel like yet another seasonal pressure point.

For families wanting to join in the fun – from costumes to sweets and decorations – rising bills and everyday expenses can make celebrating tricky.

But it is possible to enjoy Halloween without frightening your bank balance.

Sticking to a budget is the first and most important step. “It’s easy to get caught up in spending for Halloween, but staying mindful of your budget can make a big difference,” says Tesco Bank‘s savings and payments director, Chris Henderson.

“Everyone’s financial situation is different, so there’s no need to feel pressured to keep up with others. Setting a budget for events like Halloween can help you avoid overspending and stay in control of your money. Be clear on your budget and take advantage of early deals and offers, to save you more in the long run.”

How much should you spend?

With pumpkins, costumes and sweets all adding up, it helps to have a figure in mind before heading to the shops.

“A good rule of thumb is to spend no more than 10% of your disposable income on Halloween decorations, costumes, and activities,” says personal finance expert and head of money at Plum, Rajan Lakhani.

“So, if you have £500 of disposable income for the month, aim to spend at the very most £50 on Halloween, if not much lower.”

For those who prefer frameworks, savings expert Zoe Morris at VoucherCodes.co.uk, suggests using the tried-and-tested 50:30:20 rule.

“To help you create a reasonable budget, a great place to start is by using the 50:30:20 rule – that’s 50% of your income for essentials, 30% for lifestyle and fun, and 20% for savings or paying off debt,” Morris explains.

DIY costumes and decorations

Dressing up is half the joy of Halloween, but shop-bought costumes can quickly eat into a budget.

Lakhani encourages families to get creative: “Use your budget to buy supplies that you and your family can use to make your own costumes and decorations. Not only is it cost-effective, but it’s also a fun family activity.

“A white sheet can be transformed into a ghost with some fabric pens. For a simple skeleton costume, use a black t-shirt and trousers and draw bones on with a white fabric pen.”

The first step when it comes to clothes and costumes should always be your own wardrobe. “You’d be surprised what you can create with clothes you already own,” says Morris, “like a black dress for a creepy cat costume, or a white t-shirt and some toilet paper for a mummy getup.

“Then, let the face do the talking by using make-up or face paint to add a spooky twist, all without spending a fortune.”

As for decorating the house, it doesn’t take much to set a spooky scene.

“There are plenty of affordable ways to create a spooky atmosphere at home,” says Lakhani, “[there’s] pumpkin bunting, homemade Halloween-themed window stickers, or origami-style hanging decorations.”

Morris points out that even household supplies can become haunted craft projects: “Paper snowflake-style cobwebs and pipe cleaner spiders are fun, simple, and cost nothing if you’ve got the supplies on hand. Bin bags can also make great window displays with a pair of scissors and a little creativity!”

Tricks for cheaper treats

Sweets are non-negotiable if you’re expecting trick-or-treaters, but the prices of popular brands have been climbing.

“We’ve seen the price of Halloween sweets creep up this year, with food inflation continuing to rise – so it’s more important than ever to shop smart,” says Morris.

“To put it into perspective, a Haribo Starmix 22-pack from Tesco has jumped from £2.35 last year, to £3 this year.” Alongside this, a 318g Skittles sharing bag was £1.25 from Sainsbury’s last Halloween with a Nectar card (£2.50 without), and this year they are currently priced at £2.65.

The key is to buy smart. “The most cost-effective way to stock up on Halloween treats is by buying mini chocolates and sweets in bulk bags, and spreading the cost throughout the year,” she says.

“Whilst you’re shopping, look out for multi-buy deals and offers, and stock up over time to get more variety without breaking the bank. Choose individually wrapped treats – they last longer, stay hygienic and reduce waste if they’re not all handed out.”

The importance of timing

One of the biggest mistakes families make is leaving everything until the last week of October.

Henderson stresses the importance of planning, noting “it can make all the difference when it comes to seasonal spending.

“Setting aside a small savings pot specifically for Halloween can help ease the pressure and keep things fun. Start by thinking about the budget you’ll need, and aim to save little and often in the lead-up to the event.”

Morris agrees that timing is everything, noting that starting early will avoid last-minute price hikes, “no one wants to pay double for sweets or costumes the weekend before!

“If you’re a long-term planner, the cheapest time to buy Halloween items is actually November 1st – when everything is reduced to clear. But if you’re shopping for this year, aim for late September or early October to get ahead of the price rises and avoid low stock.”