Expert tips to keep half-term costs down without spoiling the fun

Half-term can often feel like a significant financial burden for families, with the dual challenge of feeding hungry children all day and providing entertainment. However, finance experts suggest that with a strategic approach, parents can navigate the school holidays without overspending, ensuring fun remains a priority.

Jackie Spencer, head of money and pensions policy at the Money and Pensions Service, highlights the pressure parents face. "Half-term can put real pressure on families’ budgets – there’s often an expectation on parents to keep up with the Joneses and splash out on expensive day trips and other activities. This can add up and make the school holidays incredibly stressful," she explains. Yet, she reassures that "while all costs can’t be avoided, there are ways you can enjoy the time as a family without breaking the bank."

Echoing this sentiment, Vix Leyton, a consumer finance expert at thinkmoney, notes: "Half-term is a real pressure point for family budgets – suddenly you’re feeding everyone more, trying to keep kids entertained, and the days start filling up with activities that chip away at your budget."

She acknowledges that "with the rising cost of living putting extra pressure on disposable income, even small spends feel bigger at the moment. But with a bit of planning and some smart swaps, you really can keep the costs down without compromising on fun."

Here are the experts’ top tips for enjoying half-term without breaking the bank:

1. Plan Ahead for the Week Spencer advises setting a budget before half-term to prevent overspending. "Your budget can then include a mix of lower and higher cost days to keep the week varied," she suggests, recommending MoneyHelper’s free Budget Planner as a useful tool.

2. Seek Out ‘Kids Eat Free’ Deals Leyton points out that many high street restaurants and supermarkets offer ‘kids eat free’ or ‘kids eat for £1’ promotions during school holidays. Participating venues often include M&S cafés, Beefeater, Yo! Sushi, Asda, and Bella Italia. Spencer adds that children eligible for free school meals might qualify for the holiday activities and food (HAF) programme, run by local councils, which provides a meal and free holiday activities. She encourages checking if your local council runs the HAF during February half-term. Additionally, some food banks operate holiday clubs to support parents; the Trussell Trust website can help locate a nearby food bank.

3. Theme Your Days for an Event Feel Leyton stresses that expensive theme park tickets aren't necessary to create a memorable day out. She suggests picking a theme like ‘nature day’, ‘indoor Olympics’, or ‘world food’ and building activities around it. "That might mean a scavenger hunt in the woods, a walk with a clipboard and checklist, or building a home cinema with homemade tickets and popcorn," she says. "Kids love novelty, so give it a name and make it an ‘event’." Spencer also highlights that museums and libraries often host free exhibitions and activities for families during half-term, while family walks or bike rides offer another low-cost option.

4. Sign Up for Local Deals It’s worth subscribing to mailing lists for local leisure venues such as soft play centres and escape rooms, perhaps using a dedicated inbox. Leyton explains: "You’ll often get first-booking access or discount codes right before school holidays." Board game cafés are another local possibility, typically low-cost with a small cover charge, offering access to a vast array of games. "It’s hours of entertainment, no-one’s glued to a screen, and you might even find a new family favourite to play at home," she notes.

5. Maximise Loyalty Cards For planned treat days, Leyton recommends checking existing loyalty apps. Tesco Clubcard, Nectar, and Co-op Members frequently offer deals like half-price theme park entry or discounted cinema tickets. She advises looking for these offers, which are sometimes "buried in the ‘offers’ tab of your supermarket app."

6. Share the Load Both experts suggest buddying up with nearby friends or family. Leyton proposes that one household could host a film and popcorn afternoon, while the other organises baking and crafts the next day. "It’s cheaper than trying to entertain every day solo, and gives everyone a break – including the grown-ups," she says.

For new streaming releases, Leyton suggests pooling resources: "You can all chip in and watch it together rather than everyone paying for it separately. A mini-watch party with homemade costumes, shared snacks and split costs? That’s a win for everyone."

7. Boost the Fun Budget with a Mini Resale Mission If the half-term budget is tight, Leyton suggests involving children in a resale mission. Gathering unwanted toys, games, and clothes to sell at a car boot sale or online via platforms like Vinted or eBay can top up funds. "It’s a great way to teach children about value, sustainability and how to make their money go further," she explains. "Younger ones can help with sorting and pricing, while older kids can take charge of photographing and listing items online." The money raised can then be put towards a shared savings goal, such as a day out.

8. Avoid Comparisons As former US president Theodore Roosevelt famously declared, comparison is the thief of joy. Spencer warns: "Try not to compare – looking at what other people are doing, especially on social media, can set high expectations or make you feel like you should be doing or spending more." She advises against putting "huge amounts of pressure on yourself to spend a huge amount of money or by planning an extravagant week."

Leyton concludes: "Remember, you don’t need themed packed lunches or daily itineraries to make half-term special. Kids will remember laughing in the rain, building a den under the dining table, or staying up past bedtime with a big bowl of popcorn."