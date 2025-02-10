Go on holiday at Easter instead of summer to save thousands, families told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A major travel agent is urging families to go on holiday during Easter rather than the summer to save money.

On the Beach said making the switch could save families thousands of pounds as well as annual leave, as the Easter period has two bank holidays.

This would result in lower demand – and a drop in prices – over the peak summer period, it added.

This year is the latest Easter has fallen for five years Zoe Harris, On the Beach

On the Beach bookings since the start of February for departures during the Easter holidays have been an average of 50% cheaper than those in the summer, representing a saving of £1,268.

Zoe Harris, the company’s chief customer officer, said: “As an online travel agent, we don’t control the price of hotels or flights.

“Due to the incredible demand for holidays during summer, and limited availability, prices are increased by hoteliers and flight providers and this cost is passed on to the customer via us.

“We want this to change, but it’s only achievable if people change their holiday habits.

“This year is the latest Easter has fallen for five years. Holidaying during the break means you can enjoy highs of up to 30 degrees in Egypt, 24 degrees in Greece and the Canaries, and 22 degrees in Turkey.

“So you get sunshine, a tan and save a whole lot of cash all while helping drive down prices for summer.”

On the Beach gave an example of a seven-night, all-inclusive stay at a four-star hotel in Costa Blanca, Spain, including flights, which for a family of four costs £2,175 over Easter and £3,712 in August.