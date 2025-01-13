George Orwell celebrated on new ‘Big Brother is watching you’ coin

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

George Orwell, the celebrated author of 1984 and Animal Farm, will be celebrated on a new £2 coin design.

The coin features a camera lens and the quote ‘Big Brother is watching you’.

Other literary figures who have been commemorated on £2 coins include William Shakespeare, Jane Austen and JRR Tolkien.

Released to mark 75 years since the author’s death, the reverse or tails design of the Royal Mint coin pays tribute to 1984, a dystopian novel centred around the character of Winston Smith, who lives in a society restricted by totalitarian rule and mass surveillance.

Coin artist Henry Gray created what appears to be an eye but is a camera lens at the centre of the design.

The quote “Big Brother is watching you” encircles the camera lens, while the coin’s edge inscription bears another quote: “There was truth and there was untruth.”

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint said: “The works of George Orwell have influenced generations, and his most famous works are still being studied today – decades on from their first publication.

“I am delighted to share this unique design with collectors and fans of Orwell’s work, paying tribute to one of the most world-renowned authors of the 20th century.”

open image in gallery The Royal Mint is launching a new commemorative coin celebrating George Orwell (Royal Mint/PinPep/PA)

Author, journalist and visionary thinker Eric Blair, who wrote under the name of Orwell, highlighted social injustices through his work.

His lasting influence and impact on society can be heard in language used today.

The term “Orwellian” is often used to describe destructive regimes where the truth is being distorted and personal freedoms are being eroded, while “Big Brother” is also commonly used to describe situations where people lack privacy or where they are being severely controlled.

The George Orwell commemorative £2 coin will be available to buy in brilliant uncirculated, gold proof and silver proof versions from the Royal Mint’s website at 9am on January 15, with prices starting at £17.50.