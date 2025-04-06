Fomo and high demand ‘creating perfect conditions for ticket scams’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One in four people has fallen victim to ticket scams, with just over half admitting they would risk buying tickets from questionable sources, a survey has found.

Some 25% people surveyed said they had been tricked by a ticket scam – losing £82 on average, the research commissioned by Nationwide Building Society found.

Some found out when the scammer stopped responding, when their physical tickets did not show up, or when they had arrived at the event but were refused entry for having an invalid ticket, according to Censuswide survey of more than 2,000 people in March.

Some 51% of people said they would consider purchasing tickets from questionable sources to avoid missing out, potentially putting themselves at risk of fraud, while more than a fifth (22%) would be prepared to pay extra due to fomo (fear of missing out).

Among people aged 25 to 34, nearly a fifth (18%) said they would be more likely to take risks the nearer it got to the event.

Nationwide said in one case, a 37-year-old man was duped after Glastonbury sold out in 2023.

He paid £1,500 to a website claiming to have leftover crew passes. Initially, the seller responded, blaming delays on a local reseller – but then the communication stopped. Nationwide said the man recovered the funds through the Society.

Jim Winters, director of economic crime at Nationwide, said: “High demand and low availability, fuelled by fomo, create the perfect conditions for criminals to exploit victims. It might be tempting to take risks but it’s unlikely to pay off, causing worry, stress and regret.”

Nationwide customers can use its “scam checker” service, in branch or over the phone. Many banks have also signed up to the 159 service – a memorable number that people can call to get through to their bank if they are concerned about being scammed.

– Here are some tips from Nationwide Building Society to avoid ticket scams:

1. Always buy from official ticket sellers or authorised resellers. Check for accreditation.

2. Be cautious of social media sales or tickets being sold by people you do not know personally.

3. Look for secure payment methods. Consider using credit cards or trusted payment platforms.

4. Check for too-good-to-be-true prices. Scammers often lure victims with “last-minute deals”.

5. Do your research and read reviews before purchasing.

6. If in doubt, contact your bank or building society.