Flexible working and multi-generational living ‘driving home improvement plans’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Multi-generational living and flexible working patterns are driving plans for home improvements, a study has found.

More than two-fifths (44%) of homeowners plan to make renovations over the next two years, with a fifth (21%) of these people planning to extend the layout, according to research for Aviva.

Among those extending the layout, a quarter (25%) planning changes said this is due to home working practices.

While it’s exciting to see the ambitious plans people have for their homes, it’s crucial that residents are aware that such changes can impact their home insurance Hazel Johnson, Aviva

This includes homeowners who plan to create a home office as well as those who want to create space for a business venture or “side hustle”.

The report also suggests that the need to house more than one generation under one roof is one explanation for the desire to increase space.

One in six (17%) of those planning to increase their amount of space said multi-generational living was a factor behind their plans.

More than half (56%) of those surveyed also said they had made energy efficiency improvements during the past two years.

Of those who had not, more than half (55%) are planning to do so.

Hazel Johnson, director of home and motor claims at Aviva, said: “The findings from our latest How We Live report highlight a significant trend towards creating more adaptable and energy-efficient living spaces, reflecting modern working practices and the prevalence of multi-generational living.

“While it’s exciting to see the ambitious plans people have for their homes, it’s crucial that residents are aware that such changes can impact their home insurance.

“Whether people are creating space for family members or setting up home workspaces, it’s important that people inform their provider about any alterations to the number of people living permanently in their home or structural changes made.

“Reviewing their policy and making any necessary changes to cover can help ensure homes and their contents are adequately protected in the event something goes wrong, providing valuable peace of mind for everyone under that roof.”

Some 4,000 people across the UK were surveyed by Censuswide in November 2024 for the research.