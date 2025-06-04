Ombudsman proposes changes to interest levels applied to compensation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) is proposing to change the interest rate applied to the compensation awarded to consumers, to tie it to the Bank of England base rate.

If someone is found to have lost out because of their financial firm’s errors, the ombudsman can order the business to pay compensation, plus interest.

There are different types of interest businesses can be directed to pay, and one of these compensates consumers for being “deprived” of money (not having it available to use) such as when it finds a claim has been wrongly turned down by a financial firm.

The ombudsman can currently direct businesses to pay 8% interest on top of the compensation for the period their customer was out of pocket. It can also tell a business to pay 8% interest if it does not pay compensation on time.

But the service said feedback suggests the interest rate “could be better aligned with, and reflect, market conditions”.

For new complaints submitted to the service, it is recommending changing the interest rate so it tracks against the Bank of England’s average base rate plus one percentage point.

The base rate would be calculated as an average rate over the period that the money was due until the date redress payment is made. The consultation is gathering feedback on this recommendation as well as other potential options and proposals for implementation.

The Bank of England base rate currently sits at 4.25%, its lowest level in two years. Economists have speculated that two more reductions could happen this year.

James Dipple-Johnstone, interim chief ombudsman at the FOS, said the service welcomes feedback “on whether our proposed new interest rate strikes the right balance between simplicity, fairness and proportionality”.

The consultation will run until July 2 and the service said further proposals around its service will be brought forward in the summer.