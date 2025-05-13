FCA unveils plans to remove ‘outdated or duplicated’ insurance rules

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The City regulator is proposing to strip “outdated or duplicated” requirements from its insurance rules, to help reduce costs for firms and encourage competition in the sector.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said the UK’s insurance market could benefit from simpler, more straightforward requirements.

Proposals include no longer requiring companies to review the value of their product at least every 12 months; instead, they would use the risks and characteristics of each product to decide how often they review them.

The regulator also plans to give firms flexibility to appoint one lead insurer to comply with its rules in situations where more than one party is involved in designing the insurance product.

Specified minimum hours of training and development required for insurance and funeral plan employees would also be removed under the proposals.

Changes could support lower costs and wider access for the businesses and consumers who rely on insurance to manage risk, while maintaining appropriate levels of protection, the regulator said.

It is also proposing to create a new definition to identify big commercial insurance customers who should not be captured by its conduct rules.

This would ease the burden on firms insuring larger businesses that can manage risks independently, while protecting smaller commercial customers, the FCA said.

The consultation document said: “Given the global nature of the commercial market, it is important that our rules deliver proportionate regulation that promotes effective competition.

“We also want to ensure that our rules advance our secondary objective to facilitate the international competitiveness and growth of the UK economy, as far as reasonably possible.”

Matt Brewis, director of insurance at the FCA, said: “We are stripping back our insurance rule book by removing ineffective, outdated or duplicated regulation, as part of our drive to become a smarter regulator and support growth.

“We have listened to industry and we are taking action. In doing so we will reduce regulatory costs and increase the competitiveness of the already world-leading UK insurance sector, while maintaining vital protections for smaller customers.”

The consultation follows the FCA’s commitment to withdraw more than 100 pages of “outdated” guidance in a bid to streamline rules, reduce burdens on businesses, and improve outcomes for consumers after the introduction of the Consumer Duty.

The Consumer Duty requires financial firms to put customers at the heart of what they do, including in the design of their products and in their communications with customers.

The UK Government has put emphasis on streamlining regulations as part of its drive for economic growth.

The FCA wants to hear feedback on the proposals by July 2 2025.

David Otudeko, director of regulation at the Association of British Insurers (ABI), said: “The overly complex regulatory system has long been a concern for the industry. The FCA’s focus on easing some of this burden, to simplify rules and create a more straightforward system, is welcome.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the FCA throughout its consultation process to achieve the right balance between consumer protection, economic growth and market integrity, and help our members ensure good outcomes for customers.”