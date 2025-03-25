FCA boss highlights issue of young people turning to crypto for investments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

City regulator boss Nikhil Rathi has described the volume of young people turning to cryptocurrency as their first taste of investment as “not great”.

Mr Rathi, chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), also told MPs that it could take decades for consumer culture to change in terms of people who are more risk-averse with their money.

Mr Rathi told the Treasury Committee one thing he thinks “is not great is the sheer number of under 35-year-olds for whom the financial product that they invest in first is crypto”.

He added: “Now that’s something that we want to engage in as well because we know there’s a very high risk and you could potentially lose all your money.”

Earlier in the hearing, asked how “shiftable” the consumer culture is in terms of people who are risk-averse with their money, Mr Rathi said: “I think this is going to take decades. I don’t think that one aspect of our work on its own will shift this.”

He continued: “We have issues that are quite serious that start in schools that carry on all the way through the workplace in terms of basic understanding of things like percentages, compound interest, and other choices that people have, before you get into even a discussion about people taking more risk with your hard-earned savings.

“We then have to make sure that we have the right accessibility to those products at the right point in people’s lives, including looking at how we can improve digital journeys, so people feel confident about accessing those products.”

Mr Rathi said there was also the question about confidence in the economy and growth “and that you’re going to get the returns”.

He also highlighted vulnerable customers who do not even have enough in savings put by that they can access for an emergency in the first place.

Mr Rathi continued: “But we also have millions of people who we believe have in excess of £10,000 in cash who perhaps don’t need to be holding that much in cash.”