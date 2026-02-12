Many Gen-Z adults ‘started to consider investing when they were teenagers’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than half (56%) of 18 to 24-year-olds are already in the habit of investing, a survey has found.

Over a third (34%) of people aged 18 to 24 said they started thinking about investing between the ages of 16 to 18, and 16% considered it when they were under 16, according to HSBC UK.

Only 4% of those aged 55 and above had considered investing before the age of 18.

Younger adults were also particularly likely to say guidance from family and friends is of value when investing.

Some 54% of 18 to 24-year-olds said that input from loved ones has played a leading part in their decision-making, compared with an average of 41% across all age groups.

Online educational content is also seen as valuable by 35% of people generally while 22% use social media to educate themselves on investing, according to the research among more than 2,000 people across the UK which was carried out in October and November.

Some people may also benefit from getting financial advice from a qualified professional.

HSBC UK said it has launched 250-plus new funds on its app as part of the latest refresh of its digital wealth offering. It has also launched a wealth select list designed to help customers simplify their fund choice.

Xian Chan, head of wealth at HSBC UK, said: “Our research shows that young people are highly engaged with investing and planning for their long-term financial future much earlier in life than previous generations.

“The broad range of educational resources that are at their disposal to support them on their journey does play a big part in this, although it’s also evident that many still feel uneducated and out of their depth when it comes to investing.”

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) recently launched a new advertising campaign to raise awareness of a firm checker tool on its website. The tool – at fca.org.uk/consumers/fca-firm-checker – can potentially help people to avoid scams when making investing decisions.