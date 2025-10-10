How to get your rental deposit back

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A common issue when it comes to renting is the aftermath – when you’re trying to get your deposit back. There can be complications, and often renters lose hundreds of pounds over small issues that could have been avoided or fixed.

We spoke with experts about how to get rental deposits back and what people’s rights are when it comes to the topic.

What are the most common reasons tenants lose parts of, or all of their deposits?

Eddie Hooker, CEO of MyDeposits, says the most common deduction a tenant will face is due to cleaning. “Generally what will happen is that tenant won’t leave the property the way the landlord expects,” he explains.

“What we suggest tenants do is allow their landlord to do the cleaning or make sure they ask the landlord what state or level of cleaning they’re expected to do. A common thing is tenants will move in with a clean oven or a deep-cleaned oven and then they’ll leave two or three years later and the landlord will have to go off and clean it and make a charge to the tenant.

“Another point is if you are a tenant, make sure you look at the check-in report inventory, which will demonstrate the level of cleanliness you’re supposed to leave the property in when you vacate.”

Fiona Peake, personal finance writer at Ocean Finance says another reasons is people not really knowing they can rely on government-backed schemes. “Every private tenant has to go through either three of these schemes: Deposit Protection Service, my deposits, and the Tenancy Deposit Scheme which are all there to support tenants when it comes to these topics,” she explains.

What legal rights do tenants have under the deposit protection scheme?

“They have the right to get their deposits back within a 10-day period of leaving the property,” Peake explains. “Then, when they start renting at the beginning, they should receive confirmation of the rent within 30 days of paying it. Without that confirmation, they will have an idea that the landlord isn’t using the proper services and they’ve broken law by doing so, so they can get compensation through that too.

“All three of the schemes are there to make sure that the deposits are given back fairly so as long as a tenant can prove that they’re sticking to the contract and not damaging anything, they should always be able to get that deposit back within a certain time frame,” she adds.

What steps can renters take at the start of tenancy to protect their deposits?

Peake advises that taking pictures at the beginning of a tenancy is also a good idea. “Time-stamped photos is always a good idea,” she says. “It gives [renters] a backing at the beginning, and then at the end of the tenancy agreement they can show the condition that the property was in when they moved in. They then have that solid evidence that can help when it comes to any kind of disputes towards the end, if there are any.

“For landlords it can always be difficult and it can feel awkward when disputing what they’ve said. However, I think the more organised you can be with things like photos and making sure you have done your bit with tidying up before you leave, then most landlords will settle quickly once they know that you know what your rights are.”

What can a tenant do if a landlord does dispute a deposit return?

Hooker says: “The first thing we always say is to put it in writing to your landlord or a letting agent that you want your deposit back. That starts the clock ticking for the landlord or the agent and they have their 10 days to either return the deposit in full or tell the tenant why they are making deductions.

“Don’t do this on text or WhatsApp, do it by email or letter,” he adds. “If the landlord comes back and says they are still deducting £200 for cleaning or if there is something broken and you don’t agree with that, then you need to tell them and keep that communication.

“If the landlord puts their foot down and says no, raise a dispute immediately with your deposit protection company.” Hooker says it’s quite an easy process, but a lot of tenants aren’t aware because they haven’t read the required information when they moved in.