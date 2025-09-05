Budgeting tips from finance experts for saving this autumn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As the leaves begin to fall, so too can our bank balances if we’re not prepared for the seasonal rise in household costs.

Energy bills increase, the weekly shop creeps higher and before long, the expense of the festive period is upon us.

So with household budgets under pressure, we hear from three leading financial experts their best advice on how to weather autumn’s financial squeeze without (too much) sacrifice.

Prepare now for rising energy costs

Planning ahead is key when it comes to energy bills. With the upcoming price cap rise on 1st October, households on variable deals may find their costs increasing just as winter sets in.

Many smart meters are still reporting estimated usage rather than actual readings, as TV’s consumer finance expert and co-founder of Nous, Greg Marsh says, “The majority of households are on a variable deal, and can save by switching to a good-value fix.”

Submitting manual meter readings helps avoid being overcharged, and checking direct debits to ensure they’re set at the correct level can prevent unnecessary extra payments.

Trimming discretionary spending now can also help cushion seasonal spikes.

Financial public speaker Martin Newman, also known as the consumer champion, advises reviewing monthly outgoings for non-essential expenses like unused subscriptions or daily takeaway coffees and placing that money into a dedicated “winter energy pot.”

“Even £40–50 a month set aside now can make a big difference when bills rise,” he notes. Layering up indoors and investing in insulating cardigans and jumpers can further reduce heating costs without compromising comfort.

Cutting costs at the supermarket

Your weekly food shop also offers a clear opportunity to stretch the budget.

Sticking to a shopping list and distinguishing essentials, such as milk and rice, from non-essentials like premium snacks, can prevent overspending.

Marsh recommends switching to own-brand products whenever possible, noting that, “switching to own-brand products can bring down bills by about 10%. If we’re honest, most of us can’t tell the difference.”

Planning meals around long-life ingredients such as frozen vegetables, grains and canned goods helps reduce waste and maximise value. As well as this, Newman says that batch cooking is equally valuable: “Meal planning is the most underrated money-saver […] Cooking once and eating twice lowers the cost per meal and saves energy.”

Online shopping or using store loyalty schemes can also reduce temptation and help shoppers stick to their budgets.

Holiday savings without the hangover

Even with Christmas seeming distant, setting aside funds now can prevent a stressful season later.

Automating savings is an effective way to achieve this, as Marsh notes: “Move the money out of your current account on payday. Setting up a standing order makes this automatic and effortless.”

Working backwards from anticipated holiday costs and splitting the total across remaining paydays also helps. “If you expect to spend £600 and have three paydays left, put £200 aside each time into a separate holiday account so the money can’t be raided,” suggests Newman.

It’s also worth remembering that cutting non-essential spending in the lead-up to the holidays can free up funds. Reducing takeaways, subscriptions or impulse purchases temporarily can make the festive season far less stressful while keeping spending under control.

Discipline and long-term balance

Maintaining control during expensive months requires structure and clear rules, and digital tools can make this process much easier.

Marsh recommends apps like Monzo and Starling that allow users to split money into digital “envelopes,” where funds for each category are set aside and cannot be spent elsewhere.

Reviewing past spending also helps identify areas to cut back, preventing overspending from creeping in across multiple small purchases.

Crucially, long-term saving should not be sacrificed for short-term convenience.

Newman recommends a three-tiered approach: essentials, near-term seasonal costs, and long-term goals. “Essentials must come first, near-term seasonal costs should be budgeted for, but not at the expense of long-term goals. Even small contributions to an ISA, pension, or emergency fund compound over time,” he says.

Prioritising an emergency fund is particularly important to avoid dipping into retirement savings for unexpected costs like boiler repairs or urgent car maintenance.

Marsh cautions against all-or-nothing thinking, stating that “if you spend more than you meant to, don’t use it as an excuse to blow the budget completely. Save what you can, even if it’s less than usual, and keep building a solid habit.”