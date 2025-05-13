Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Half of British adults admit they have set aside money specifically in case their relationship breaks down – without telling their partner, a new survey has shown.

The poll, which looked at the money habits of people in relationships, also showed more than a third (39 per cent) had kept bonuses secret, while 40 per cent saw overspending from their significant other as a big red flag.

The most notable trend, however, was those having secret savings accounts as a failsafe - with the average amount held within those accounts totalling £4,739.

Research by Censuswide, on behalf of personal finance firm Novuna, found that 43 per cent of respondents admitted not telling the full financial truth to their partners - though at the same time, the average couple discuss money matters seven times a month.

“Our research reveals how love and money are evolving in modern Britain, with millions quietly building ‘independence funds’ – as a financial safety net,” Theresa Lindsay, chief marketing officer at Novuna told The Independent.

“While younger generations are embracing joint financial planning more than ever, they’re also leading a movement towards financial autonomy and honesty. It’s not about mistrust – it’s about empowerment, preparedness and having open conversations about money from the start.”

That openness is reflected in the fact 89 per cent of respondents felt “financially compatible” with their partners.

However, it hasn’t stopped an element of self-spending or taking place without letting the other person know.

A third (33 per cent) admitted buying treats or frivolous spending without telling their partner and 51 per cent had savings or investments the other person had no idea about.

Gen-Z and Millennials were the age groups who were most likely to have the just-in-case breakup fund, yet 25- to 34-year-olds were more likely to have fully merged finances with their partner than over 55s.

“There’s a quiet shift happening in relationships today – financial independence is becoming just as important as emotional connection,” Ms Lindsay added.

“While many couples are still working together to build their future, more people are also putting individual safeguards in place, just in case.”