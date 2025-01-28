Elon Musk’s X announces deal with Visa to launch in-app financial services

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Social media site X has announced a deal with Visa as part of plans to launch a digital wallet for making instant payments on the platform.

X chief executive Linda Yaccarino said in a post to the platform that Visa was the first partner for X Money, which she said will launch with an X Wallet later this year.

The system will enable users to link their digital wallet with their bank account and debit card to transfer funds to and from their bank account, as well as make peer-to-peer payments.

The move will be X’s first into financial services, and feeds into a long-term aim of the site’s owner, Elon Musk, who has spoken repeatedly of his desire to create an “everything app”, where users are able to access social media, entertainment, online shopping, communications and other services without having to leave that single app.

In a post to X on the announcement, Ms Yaccarino referred to it as “another milestone for the Everything App”, adding that the X Money account would “debut later this year”.

“First of many big announcements about X Money this year,” she said.

According to reports in the US, X Money is expected to launch in the first quarter of this year, and will initially be used to allow creators on the platform to store their funds from posting and accept payments from subscribers without needing to use third parties.

Visa has not yet commented on the announcement.