Royal Mint releases Dennis the Menace coin to mark 75 years of Beano mischief

The iconic mischief-maker Dennis the Menace is set to feature on a new 50p coin, marking 75 years since his boisterous debut.

The Royal Mint has partnered with Beano to immortalise the beloved prankster, complete with his signature red-and-black striped jumper, alongside his loyal companion Gnasher.

A special edition of the coins will boast vibrant colour printing, vividly bringing the duo to life.

Dennis first burst onto the pages of Beano issue 452 on 17 March 1951.

The comic itself was first launched by Dundee-based DC Thomson on 30 July 1938.

It has captivated generations for 87 years and introduced other memorable characters such as Minnie the Minx, The Bash Street Kids, and Roger the Dodger.

One of the new 50p coins celebrating 75 years of Dennis the Menace in Beano

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at The Royal Mint, said: “There’s something wonderfully fitting about this legendary mischief-maker finally making his mark on a collectible 50p and I’m sure Dennis himself would see it as his greatest prank yet.

“This coin captures everything we love about him, that unmistakable mischievous grin, his furry pal Gnasher by his side and that irresistible spirit of rebellion that has made him a favourite across generations.

“We’re incredibly proud to bring Dennis to life in this way, and we know this coin will be treasured by Beano fans young and old.”

Mike Stirling, director of mischief at Beano, with a Royal Mint Dennis the Menace 50p coin

Rob Glenny, executive director of growth and new product development at Beano Studios, said: “Dennis has always had a knack for turning up where you least expect him, and we’re very excited that he has now landed on a 50p coin.

“With Gnasher by his side, this coin captures the unmistakable spark that has kept Dennis at the heart of childhood for generations.

“To see that mischief officially minted is a brilliant way to mark 75 years of laughs, pranks and unleashed imagination.”

The coin is available to buy from the Royal Mint’s website from 9am on Thursday, with prices starting at £15 for a brilliant uncirculated coin, with colour versions available for £25.

From 26 February, visitors to the Royal Mint Experience, based in Llantrisant, South Wales, will also be able to strike their own Dennis the Menace 50p coin.