13% of people ‘would rather visit dentist than plan retirement’

One in eight (13%) people would rather go to the dentist than spend just an hour planning their retirement, according to Which?

A quarter (27%) of people reported that they would prefer to do a deep clean of the bathroom than plan their retirement and 7% would rather sit an exam.

The consumer group commissioned a survey of more than 2,000 people in December to find out about their retirement planning.

Half (50%) of those who are not yet retired do not feel confident that they are saving enough for retirement, and a similar number (48%) did not know how much money would be required to have a comfortable retirement.

Pensions UK has published calculations for retirement living standards to help people understand how much they may need for retirement.

More than two-fifths (44%) of people surveyed for Which? said that they put off thinking about their retirement provision as it was too stressful, and almost half (46%) said that they found the financial jargon around retirement planning confusing.

Which? is expanding its free advice, and has partnered with Just Group to offer consumers access to destination retirement, a retirement planning platform designed to help people make choices about their life after work.

Jenny Ross, Which? Money editor, said: “Our research has shown that millions of people across the country feel unprepared for retirement, and are often too stressed or overwhelmed to sit down and take stock of their pension savings.”

Deltapoll carried out the survey across the UK for Which?