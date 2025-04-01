Deadline looming to take action which could boost state pension entitlement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People have just days left to take action to plug gaps going back to 2006 which could boost their state pension entitlement.

A deadline of April 5 has been set for people to check their national insurance (NI) record and fill any gaps stretching as far back as April 6 2006.

Figures from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) show 83,000 people have collectively topped up more than 200,000 years, since April 2024.

More than half (59%) of the years topped up by customers are from 2017 onwards and the average online top-up payment is £1,765.

The largest weekly state pension increase made has been £113.76.

From April 6 2025, people will only be able to make voluntary NI contributions for the previous six tax years, in line with normal time limits.

However, people who are struggling to get through on helplines can complete a callback request form online to ask the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to discuss paying voluntary NI contributions.

As long as the request has been submitted by April 5, people will still be able to pay after the deadline has passed.

A Government spokesperson said: “Our new online tool will mean that people are able to make top-up payments after the April 5 deadline, provided they complete the callback request form ahead of that date.

“This will enable us to ensure no one misses out, and to suitably manage demand as the deadline approaches.”

People can go to gov.uk/check-state-pension to see how much state pension they could get and if they could increase it.

The callback request form for those who are struggling to contact the DWP is at https://secure.dwp.gov.uk/request-a-call-back-to-pay-voluntary-national-insurance-contributions/contact-form.

Whether it is worth someone topping up will depend on individual circumstances.

In general, people need to build up 35 years of NI contributions to get the full new state pension.

People may also be able to receive credits if they are not paying NI and they can check whether they are entitled to do so at gov.uk/national-insurance-credits/eligibility.

Mike Ambery, retirement savings director at Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, said of the potential benefits of filling NI gaps: “The amount you gain will depend on how long after state pension age you live, alongside other factors like any tax you pay after factoring in other sources of income.

“Despite the potential benefits, buying backdated voluntary contributions won’t be right for everyone. It’s very important to consider your own situation, as there could be many reasons why voluntary NI contributions wouldn’t suit your circumstances, for example if you have sufficient time to make up the years without making voluntary contributions.

“There’s almost no time left, and this is a big decision to make.”