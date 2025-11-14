Seven ways to stop your credit score derailing your mortgage application

A mortgage offer can feel like the finish line - but for some buyers, it’s not quite over. Lenders often re-run credit and affordability checks before completion, especially if there’s a long gap or a change in the deal. New borrowing, rising balances or even a missed mobile payment can trigger a last-minute rethink.

New research from HSBC shows almost a third (29 per cent) of adults have never checked their credit score, and more than one in four (26 per cent) don’t understand how it’s calculated. That confusion, says Carl Watchorn, head of customer propositions at HSBC UK, “means many are missing out on significant savings without even realising it.”

But experts say the bigger issue is that buyers focus too much on the number rather than the data behind it.

“Because the credit agencies have gamified the score, people get obsessed with it,” says finance expert Funmi Olufunwa. “What matters far more is that the file is accurate. It’s the lender who decides whether you’re a good bet, not Experian or Equifax.”

Here are seven ways to protect your mortgage offer.

1. Check all three credit files - early

Lenders use different credit agencies, and their data can vary.

“Most lenders will only use one,” says Ying Tan, CEO of broker Habito. “We’ve seen missing data - such as a payday loan not showing up - cause a product change after submission.”

Access your full reports for free from Experian, Equifax and TransUnion at least six months before applying. Check for errors in your name or address, old financial links and any defaults or county court judgments (CCJs).

2. Fix errors and add context

If you find a mistake, contact both the lender and the credit reference agency to correct it.

The process can take weeks, so act early.

You can also add a short “notice of correction” to explain disputed entries, for example: “This missed payment is under review.” Lenders must read these notes when assessing applications.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

3. Act fast on CCJs

County court judgments can seriously damage your creditworthiness.

But if you pay the debt in full within one month, you can apply to have the CCJ removed.

“People often don’t realise this window exists,” says Olufunwa. “If you don’t check your file, you may not even know the CCJ is there - and you miss the chance to fix it.”

4. Avoid new borrowing - even 0% or buy-now-pay-later deals

It’s tempting to order furniture or use new credit while waiting to move, but it’s risky.

“It isn’t unusual for lenders to re-run checks before completion,” says Nicholas Mendes, head of marketing at broker John Charcol.

“If you’ve taken on new credit, your balances have risen or your payment behaviour has changed, the lender might revise terms - or even withdraw the offer.”

Hold off on large purchases until after completion and keep balances steady.

5. Keep payments squeaky clean

Late payments are one of the most avoidable red flags. “We often see issues with utility or mobile bills, especially when people make manual transfers,” says Tan. “Even small admin errors can push borrowers onto pricier specialist deals.”

Set up direct debits for at least minimum payments on every account.

It’s a simple way to show you manage money well.

6. Build a track record - and tidy up links

Being “invisible” to lenders can be as damaging as poor credit.

If you’ve never borrowed, consider a small credit card you clear each month to show good habits. Make sure you’re on the electoral roll, which helps lenders verify identity.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Equally, remove outdated financial associations.

“I know someone who was still linked to their ex-husband seven years after divorce,” says Olufunwa. “That can absolutely affect your mortgage chances.”

7. Tell your broker about any changes

If your job, income or finances change after applying, don’t hide it.

“Transparency gives you options,” says Mendes. “If something shifts, your broker can advise whether to delay, switch lender or adjust the loan before the underwriter finds out.”

David Hollingworth, associate director at L&C Mortgages, adds: “A mortgage offer should be binding once issued, but if circumstances change - say a job loss or a big increase in debt - lenders may need to recheck. That’s not common, but it can happen.”

The safest course

Mortgage offers aren’t rescinded on a whim, but they can unravel if your finances change.

The safest course is to get your credit house in order early, keep it steady and communicate clearly.

Mendes says: “Avoid new credit, pay everything on time and don’t rock the boat before completion. Once you’ve got the keys, you can revisit the rest.”

A little diligence now could save your mortgage later, and turn that offer into a home.

When investing, your capital is at risk and you may get back less than invested. Past performance doesn’t guarantee future results.