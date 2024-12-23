How to get your credit score into shape for 2025, according to the experts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Making sure your credit score is in good shape could be vital if you’ve got a significant loan application coming up in 2025.

And even if you haven’t, it’s still worth checking it from time to time to make sure there’s nothing unexpected on there.

John Webb, credit expert at Experian, says: “It’s worth getting your credit score in good shape because it’s the key to getting the best rates on products like credit cards, mortgages and loans.

“Getting on top of your credit score can also help you understand your finances and make any improvements.”

Here are some tips from Experian for improving your score:

Get on the electoral roll.

Many people may not realise that being registered to vote can have a positive impact when it comes to your credit rating. It can help to build your financial profile, as it confirms your identity to lenders.

Check your credit report regularly.

Webb suggests regularly reviewing your credit report to make sure you know what a lender will see, and it’s accurate. If you find anything you’re not sure about, you can contact the credit reference agency to check.

open image in gallery Checking your credit score could be vital if you’ve got a significant loan application coming up (Alamy/PA)

Checking your report can also help to thwart fraud. Some people may spot any activity they don’t recognise, such as accounts they didn’t apply for or being linked to addresses they are unaware of.

Also bear in mind that reports from the main credit companies will differ slightly, so it could be useful to see what information is being held across the providers.

Try to keep credit card balances low.

Using credit cards wisely can enhance your credit score. Experian suggests aiming to keep balances below 30% of the credit limit.

To avoid paying interest charges, it’s also wise to try to repay the full amount each month. If you’re on a 0% interest deal, make sure you know when the deal is due to end. If you’re in danger of burying your head in the sand until the 0% period ends, you could consider dividing the balance by the number of months you have left and paying off a portion each month.

Build up your credit history.

Lenders prefer to see a history of managing accounts well. Getting a bank account, a credit card or getting your name on household bills, such as energy, water, and broadband, can all help build a positive credit history, says Experian.

Pay on time.

To avoid missed payments, you could set up direct debits on all your accounts.

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

Check your eligibility.

Make the most of online eligibility tools that will help you find credit deals you’re likely to be approved for, without impacting your credit score. “Soft” credit checks enable an initial look at certain information on your credit report and they do not leave a footprint behind. They can help you to avoid making multiple “hard” searches to find a deal, which could impact your score.

Let your credit history mature.

While it’s good to shop around for the best deals, Experian says maintaining some long-term credit accounts can potentially benefit scores.

Break financial links.

If you’ve had joint credit with someone, you’ll have a financial association. If you’re no longer financially connected, ensure you break this link to prevent their credit history from affecting you when you apply.