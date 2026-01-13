Royal Mint unveils new 50p coin to mark 50th anniversary of first Concorde flight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Royal Mint has unveiled a new 50p coin, celebrating the iconic Concorde and marking 50 years since the supersonic jet’s inaugural commercial flight.

Created in collaboration with British Airways and Airbus, the coin’s reverse depicts the aircraft in flight, set against a classic split-flap departure board, with 'Concorde' boldly displayed.

Born from a 1960s joint venture between Sud Aviation (later Aerospatiale) and the British Aircraft Corporation (BAC), Concorde was a slender, tailless marvel that redefined air travel.

Passengers could enjoy champagne while observing the Earth’s curvature.

The Mint said some of the very engineers who designed Concorde also lent their expertise to shaping the distinctive seven-sided curve of the original 50p coin when it was introduced in 1969.

The new coin was unveiled at Concorde’s current home, the Aerospace Bristol museum.

open image in gallery The Concorde 50p coin was made in partnership with British Airways and Airbus

Former chief engineer of Concorde John Britton said: “To celebrate Concorde on an official UK coin is a proud moment for everyone who dedicated their careers to keeping her in the sky.

“For me personally, it means my children and grandchildren will be able to hold a piece of that legacy in their hands and understand what British engineering achieved all those years ago.”

The coin was created by design agency Osborne Ross.

The Royal Mint said that its production continues the Mint’s tradition of “celebrating British achievements that have left an indelible mark on the world stage”.

open image in gallery John Britton with the new coin

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “Concorde represents the very best of British innovation.

“The design perfectly captures Concorde’s grace and power and we’re thrilled to mark this significant anniversary with a coin that honours both the aircraft and the engineers whose genius made supersonic travel a reality.

“It’s a particularly fitting tribute, reflecting the role Concorde engineers played in designing the shape of the UK’s 50p.”

The coin is available to buy from the Royal Mint’s website from 9am on Tuesday, with prices starting from £15.