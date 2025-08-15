Digital challengers top banking customer satisfaction surveys

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Digital challenger banks have topped the latest set of banking satisfaction results published by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

Monzo was ranked in first place among consumers in surveys covering Britain and Northern Ireland, while traditional banks generally scored lower than their digital rivals, the watchdog said.

Introduced by the CMA as part of its Retail Banking Order, the banking satisfaction survey is an annual review carried out by research companies Ipsos and BVA-BDRC.

The large-scale survey is designed to highlight how banks are serving their customers.

The CMA said there is a new entrant in this year’s survey – Mettle, an online business current account provider from NatWest.

The survey asks around 1,000 customers of each of the 17 biggest personal current account providers in Britain and around 500 customers of each of the 12 biggest personal current account providers in Northern Ireland if they would recommend their provider to friends and family. The results represent the view of customers who took part.

Surveys were also carried out to ask around 1,200 customers of each of the 17 largest business current account providers in Britain and around 600 customers of each of the five largest business current account providers in Northern Ireland if they would recommend their provider to other small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Research was carried out between July 2024 and June 2025.

Monzo said it surpassed 13 million customers this month.

Karen Tiltman, general manager for UK operations at Monzo, said topping the tables is “a recognition of the hard work and dedication of everyone at Monzo”.

Sam Richardson, deputy editor of Which? Money, said the research reflects Which?’s banking reviews showing that digital banks continue to lead the way, adding: “For customers unhappy with the quality of service they’re receiving, it’s never been easier to switch.

“Most banks have agreed to use a switching service, which means it should take just seven working days to switch you over from your old account once the new account is opened.”

Here are the top three banks in the personal current account providers table, ranked for overall service quality, covering Britain (17 providers were included):

1. Monzo

=2. Chase

=2. Starling Bank

Here are the bottom three:

17. Royal Bank of Scotland

16. Virgin Money

15. The Co-operative Bank

Here are the top three business account providers in Britain, according to the surveys:

1. Monzo

2. Mettle

3. Starling Bank

Here are the bottom business account providers in Britain, according to the surveys:

17. The Co-operative Bank

=14. Bank of Scotland

=14. HSBC UK

=14. Barclays

Here are the top personal account providers in Northern Ireland (out of 12 providers):

1. Monzo

2. Nationwide

3. Starling Bank

Here are the bottom personal account providers in Northern Ireland ranked in the surveys:

12. Allied Irish Banks

11. Bank of Ireland UK

10. Ulster Bank

Here are the top business current account providers in Northern Ireland (out of five):

1. Santander

=2. Danske Bank

=2. Ulster Bank

Here are the bottom two business current account providers in Northern Ireland, according to the surveys:

5. Allied Irish Banks

4. Bank of Ireland UK.