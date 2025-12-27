Children received inflation-busting pocket money pay rises in 2025, figures show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Children have received inflation-busting pocket money pay rises in 2025, figures from a money app indicate.

On average, youngsters are receiving £10.73 in pocket money per week, marking an increase of around 8% from the £9.92 they were receiving per week typically in 2024, according to anonymised data from GoHenry.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation slowed to 3.2% in November, from 3.6% in October.

Girls are receiving slightly more in weekly pocket money than boys, GoHenry’s figures suggest. Girls typically receive around £10.81 per week compared with £10.63 for boys.

Not every region has seen an increase in average pocket money payouts this year. In London, for example, children were receiving £12.80 in 2024 but this year they have been receiving £10.31 on average.

Girls, £10.81

Boys, £10.63

But in the wider South East, children’s weekly pocket money has gone up from £9.87 last year to £14.30.

Youngsters in the Midlands have also had bumper pocket money increases.

The figures also show how children are learning that good behaviour pays off.

The highest-earning chore among GoHenry savers this year was looking after plants, with an average payout of £1.91 for young green fingers. Being good (£1.46) and practising music (£1.44) were in second and third places respectively.

Although lower-paying, tidying the bedroom was the most common children’s task, with youngsters earning £1.12 on average.

The figures were based on analysis of thousands of accounts between January 1 and November 1 2025.

Food stores and supermarkets were the most common places for children to spend their cash this year, according to the research.

The most common savings pot for children to be saving into was for a holiday, with electronics second on the list and a birthday being third.

The research also looked at average monthly contributions by parents and other relatives into GoHenry Junior Isas.

Contributions into Junior Isas belonging to girls were slightly lower, at £27.85 per month, compared with an average of £28.56 going into Junior Isas belonging to boys.

Looking at different regions, people in the South East of England were making particularly big contributions into GoHenry Junior Isas, at £39 per month on average. At the other end of the spectrum, people in Wales were putting in an average of £20.67 per month into Junior Isas.

The figures also show that a total of £88,000 in microdonations was made to the NSPCC by GoHenry’s young savers via the app between January 1 and November 1 2025.

Louise Hill, founder of GoHenry, said: “It’s fantastic to see kids not just getting a pocket money boost, but also discovering the real value of earning, saving and giving back – with a strong sense of caring for themselves and others shining through this year.

“These small but powerful financial habits are building a lifetime of money confidence as well as a strong sense of community.”

Here are the weekly average pocket money payments by the age of the child in 2024, followed by 2025, according to GoHenry:

Six: £3.69, £4.05

Seven: £3.82, £4.25

Eight: £4.14, £4.58

Nine: £4.71, £5.14

10: £5.62, £6.02

11: £7.36, £7.83

12: £9.71, £10.42

13: £12.31, £13.36

14: £14.57, £15.84

15: £16.98, £18.18

16: £17.89, £19.67

17: £17.13, £18.74

18: £14.52, £16.60

Here are weekly average pocket money payments in regions or nations across Britain in 2024, followed by 2025, according to GoHenry:

East Midlands, £8.33, £10.26

East of England, £9.36, £8.88

London, £12.80, £10.31

North East, £8.84, £9.43

North West, £9.22, £10.27

Scotland, £10.54, £11.53

South East, £9.87, £14.30

South West, £8.70, £9.63

Wales, £8.64, £9.49

West Midlands, £8.24, £11.00

Yorkshire and the Humber, £8.76, £9.42

Here are the most common tasks that children were rewarded for in 2025, according to GoHenry, and the average payment:

1. Tidying bedrooms, £1.12

2. Getting ready for school (includes homework and studying), £1.35

3. Helping around the house, £1.18

4. Looking after yourself (includes cleaning teeth), £1.24

5. Caring for pets, £1.37

Here are the top-paying tasks that children were rewarded for in 2025, according to GoHenry, and the average payment:

1. Looking after plants, £1.91

2. Being good, £1.46

3. Practising music, £1.44

4. Looking after pets, £1.37

5. Getting ready for school, £1.35