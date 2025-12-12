8 ways to keep moving costs down

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The cost of moving house has hit a record high, putting additional strain on homeowners already struggling with the cost of living.

The latest Cost of Moving Report from home move comparison site reallymoving found homeowners buying and selling a property in 2025 had to pay £17,831 in upfront expenses – a 27% increase on last year, when the average mover paid £14,045.

Rob Houghton, founder and CEO of reallymoving, says: “Moving costs are continuing to rise, partly due to policy changes such as the lowering of stamp duty thresholds, and partly due to inflation. In 2025, conveyancing fees, survey costs and removals charges all increased year-on-year, adding to the financial strain for movers.”

And Angela Kerr, a director at the HomeOwners Alliance, which provides advice on buying, selling and owning a property, says: “When you’re buying and selling a home, the sheer number of costs can feel overwhelming. Surveys, estate agent fees, mortgage charges and legal bills stack up quickly and it’s easy for the cost of the move itself to get lost in the noise. But it’s not small fry.”

So how do you keep the costs to a minimum? Here’s the experts’ advice…

1. Don’t just compare quotes

The experts recommend getting three quotes for each of the services you’ll need to use, including legal, estate agent, survey and removal fees. But while it’s vital to compare quotes, perhaps using a comparison site, remember that using the cheapest might not always be the best idea.

“Check customer reviews as well as prices,” advises Houghton, who points out that reallymoving’s online Moving Cost Calculator can help movers avoid any nasty surprises.

“Cheap fees can turn out to be more expensive in the long-run if the service level is poor – particularly if a transaction is part of a chain where small delays can have a significant knock-on effect,” he says.

2. Negotiate estate agent fees

Kerr says house sellers should aim to pay around 1% including VAT to an estate agent. She recommends approaching three agents, and advises: “Ask them to carry out a home visit so you can get an understanding of their valuation and a feel for whether you can work with them. But remember to then negotiate the price.”

3. Shop around for the best deals

Many estate agents will suggest you use a particular solicitor or mortgage broker, but Kerr warns: “Don’t just accept your estate agent’s recommendation for a conveyancing solicitor or a mortgage broker – they may be earning commission on this introduction and their suggestion may not be the best deal or best suit your needs.

“By all means get a quote, but always shop around.”

4. Arrange an in-person removals survey

Reallymoving research has found the average UK removals costs for a typical three-bed home, moving up to 25 miles, is more than £900 in 2025.

Although a virtual removals survey can save time and money if it’s for a small property or you’re only moving a few items, Houghton advises that in most cases, particularly if you have a shed, garage or loft, a physical visit is advisable to assess the volume of your belongings and ensure you have the lorry space you need on the day.

He points out: “Some removals firms may offer discounts for OAPs, students, key workers or members of the armed forces, so it’s always worth asking.”

5. Check out possible extra removals charges

Some removals firms may charge extra for certain things, such as multiple flights of stairs, difficult parking or delays on moving day waiting for keys, says Kerr. She advises movers to ask what could trigger extra charges, and points out: “Knowing this upfront helps you avoid surprise costs on the day.”

6. Avoid moving at peak times

The time of year and day you move can affect how much you shell out, and Kerr explains: “Demand drives cost. August is consistently the busiest month to move, and Fridays are the most popular day of the week. Removal firms say delays are much more likely on these busy days, which can mean paying more for the team’s time.”

She says if movers can choose a quieter mid-week date they’re more likely to get a lower quote and a smoother move, and recommends this guide on pinpointing the best day to move.

Houghton adds: “Costs for removals rise during busy periods such as school holidays. If you can move mid-week or during quieter periods such as early New Year, you’re more likely to get a good deal.”

7. Consider a conveyancer

Kerr points out that solicitors can charge higher fees than conveyancers as they offer a full range of legal services. “Licensed conveyancers are specialised in property transactions and it’s their main focus,” she explains. “So unless you’re, say, selling as part of a divorce, a conveyancer may be the less expensive route to handling your legal transaction.”

8. Declutter to save money

The fewer possessions you want to move with you, the cheaper it will be, both experts stress, advising movers to start clearing out early so the volume the removals firms quote for is the volume you actually move.

“The fewer belongings you move, the less you pay,” says Houghton. “Declutter well in advance, selling, donating or recycling anything you no longer need.”

And Kerr adds: “The earlier you begin clearing out, making trips to the tip, and packing up the things you don’t use every day, the more control you’ll have. A lighter, well-planned move is almost always a cheaper move.”