Can’t Buy Me Love: Sir Paul McCartney celebrated on Royal Mint coins

Sir Paul McCartney has taken centre stage in a new £5 coin collection launched by the Royal Mint.

The launch of an official Royal Mint coin in his honour marks a career first for the 82-year-old Beatle, whose glittering career has included hits such as Penny Lane and Can’t Buy Me Love.

The design was approved by Sir Paul, who said: “This feels like a huge honour.

“It’s not anything I would have ever expected to happen when I was a kid.”

The coin’s design features Sir Paul’s “magic piano” as well as references to his record-breaking career – including piano notes personally chosen by Paul, a Hofner violin bass guitar and the Wings logo.

In addition to being a member of The Beatles and Wings, Sir Paul has sold more than 100 million solo albums.

He recently completed the South American leg of his Got Back tour which saw him play to more than 500,000 people in eight countries. The tour has just started its European leg, completing the year with home shows in Manchester and London later this month.

Inspired by Sir Paul’s use of pennies as guitar picks in the early days, the Royal Mint said it had gifted the singer-songwriter a plectrum version of the coin ahead of the European leg of his world tour.

The one-off plectrum was produced using sustainable gold, recovered from waste at the Royal Mint’s factory in South Wales.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “Our coins recognise the greatest icons and events in British history, so it’s fitting that Paul McCartney’s remarkable music career is now celebrated on an official UK coin.

“What makes this coin extra special is that Paul has been involved throughout the design process. The coin celebrates elements from throughout his solo career, and we hope fans will enjoy the layered references to songs, instruments and bands.”

In early 2025, the Royal Mint will put a signed, gold edition of Sir Paul McCartney’s coin up for auction.

The gold coin weighs five kilos and took more than 250 hours to make, including three days of hand polishing. It was signed by Sir Paul during his tour in Paris and will be auctioned alongside four silver five kilo editions.

The Paul McCartney collectable coin is available as limited-edition precious metal proof finishes, brilliant uncirculated and colour versions.

The coins can be purchased from the Royal Mint’s website, with prices starting from £15.50.