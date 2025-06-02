Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Buy now pay later provider Zilch to launch first physical card

The fintech, which has been named one of the fastest-growing in the UK, said it means more of its customers can make payments in stores.

Anna Wise
Monday 02 June 2025 19:01 EDT
Zilch is launching its first physical card as part of a new partnership with Visa (Zilch/PA)
Zilch is launching its first physical card as part of a new partnership with Visa (Zilch/PA)

Zilch, which offers buy now, pay later for brands such as Amazon and Iceland, is launching its first physical card as part of a new partnership with Visa.

The fintech, which has been named one of the fastest-growing in the UK, said it means more of its customers can make payments in stores.

Zilch currently offers a virtual card, stored in its app or in people’s mobile wallets, which links to customers’ debit cards and means they can pay for shopping flexibly.

People can choose to pay in full, or spread payments over six weeks or three months, at retailers from Primark and Asos to Just Eat and eBay.

While the virtual card can be used in shops as well as online, Zilch said that nearly 80% of UK adults do not regularly use mobile wallets so having a physical card will drive more transactions.

It is also set to open up buy-now-pay-later options for bigger purchases like home repairs, hotel check-ins, and car rentals.

The cards will become available to its existing customers from September.

The London-based company has grown its customer base to more than five million since launching five year ago and securing authorisation from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority.

It reached a valuation of two billion dollars (£1.5 billion) in 2021 and was named one of the UK’s fastest-growing fintech unicorns this year.

Buy now, pay later providers like Klarna and Clearpay have come under new standards since legislation was introduced last month.

It came amid concerns that a lack of regulation has led some of the 10 million people who use it to take on too much debt.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in