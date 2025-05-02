Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK is set to tighten regulations on cryptocurrency investments, aiming to protect consumers amid the first wave of comprehensive crypto regulation.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced plans to restrict the use of credit cards for crypto purchases and limit access to crypto lending products.

This move follows the finance ministry's announcement this week to bring cryptocurrencies under existing financial regulations, impacting exchanges, dealers, and issuers.

While crypto trading has surged in popularity, with an estimated 7 million adults (around 12 per cent of the population) owning cryptoassets, the market remains largely unregulated.

The FCA has consistently warned consumers that crypto investments are high-risk, emphasising the potential for total loss.

The government's draft laws aim to curb illicit activities within the crypto sector while fostering legitimate innovation.

open image in gallery Nikhil Rathi has been chief executive of the FCA since 2020 (FCA/PA) ( PA Media )

The FCA's proposed restrictions on borrowing for crypto investments further underscore the government's commitment to consumer protection in this volatile market. They maintains its stance that consumers "should be prepared to lose all their money" if they invest in crypto.

"We are considering a range of restrictions, including restricting the use of credit cards to directly buy cryptoassets, and using a credit line provided by an e-money firm to do so," it said in a paper seeking feedback on its proposals.

Consumers would still be free to use borrowed money to buy stablecoins, digital currencies that aim to keep a fixed value relative to other assets such as the U.S. dollar, issued by FCA-regulated companies.

The FCA, citing a survey it commissioned, said 14 per cent of crypto investors had used credit to buy crypto last year, up from 6 per cent in 2022.

The regulator is also considering restrictions on the lending and borrowing of cryptoassets, including running credit checks and testing consumers' investment knowledge and experience.

Cryptoasset lending involves the owner loaning their crypto in return for a yield, while cryptoasset borrowing sees customers get loans in crypto that are later paid back with interest.

While a small part of the market, cryptoasset lending and borrowing presented "risks of significant harm", the FCA said, including loss of ownership, liquidity risks, limited borrower creditworthiness checks and a lack of consumer understanding.

Institutional investor access would remain, it added.

The regulator will also seek to improve transparency and consumer understanding of 'staking' - locking digital tokens in a blockchain network in return for rewards. A survey the FCA commissioned found 27 per cent of UK adults who own crypto have used staking.

Hannah Meakin, partner at law firm Norton Rose Fulbright, said the FCA was trying to balance innovation with appropriate oversight, "yet this is no easy feat and the proof will be in the pudding as to whether they can get this balance right."