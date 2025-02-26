Building society adds artwork to passbooks to inspire mindful finances

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A building society is placing artworks on the covers of passbooks to help “inspire mindful money management” and maintain choice for people who prefer to do their banking offline.

Newcastle Building Society has unveiled three new savings passbooks designs, created in partnership with North East artists.

Alongside customers who prefer to manage their money digitally, the Society said it also listens to those who want to manage their finances in-branch or wish to have a mix of both physical and digital banking.

It added that with mindful activities such as keeping journals and meditation becoming increasingly popular, passbooks also provide an option for people who prefer to bank face-to-face and “connect with the real world”.

The passbooks could serve as tools for building better financial habits by helping to encourage people to take an active role in managing their money, the Society suggested. It said customers praise passbooks for helping them to resist impulse buying from their savings.

The limited-edition passbooks feature the artwork of three local artists: Barrie Watson, an abstract artist based in Sunderland; Lisa Kirkbride, a graphic designer and illustrator based in Whitley Bay; and Joanne Wishart, a Tyneside-based artist inspired by the local coastline.

They have created artwork to feature on the covers, inspired by the North East and blending heritage with modern design.

A limited number of the passbooks will be available to Newcastle Building Society members in the 32 branches across the North East, Cumbria and North Yorkshire.

The Society said customers will be able to share their views on the designs, which could include extending their availability or commissioning new artworks.

The three original artworks will be on display at the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art in Gateshead during its half-term Big Days Out event, until March 2.

Michael Conville, chief customer officer at Newcastle Building Society, said: “Our members tell us time and again how much they value their passbooks because they provide a more tangible and personal connection to their savings and a physical record of their transactions.

“Every passbook contains a unique story; whether it’s been used to save for a holiday, wedding, or simply set aside money for loved ones.”

Mr Conville said the Society finds people often keep their passbooks “long after they’ve closed their account”, adding it: “Hopes this will be especially true of our reimagined versions. With the help of our talented local artists, we’ve given our members something new and special to treasure.”

Artist Mr Watson said: “Contributing artwork for this passbooks project has been a deeply rewarding experience. Passbooks are more than just practical tools – they carry personal histories and memories unique to everyone.

“I have loved the process of creating art that pays homage to that sense of community and connection, as well as blending something traditional with my abstract and experimental style.”