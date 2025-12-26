‘Cost-conscious’ shoppers set to spend £3.6bn in Boxing Day sales – survey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shoppers taking part in this year’s Boxing Day sales plan to spend just over £250 on average – but fewer people are planning to take part in the discounts bonanza compared with last year – a survey suggests.

The average Boxing Day shopper plans to spend £253 this year, up from £236 in 2024, Barclays found.

Just over a quarter (26%) of people surveyed plan to spend on Boxing Day this year, down from 28% in 2024.

Barclays predicted that people will spend £3.6 billion during this year’s Boxing Day sales, less than the £4.6 billion it predicted in 2024.

Clothes, shoes and accessories are at the top of shoppers’ wish lists this year, its survey research suggests, followed by food and drink, beauty products, homeware and discounted Christmas items.

A quarter (25%) of people will only buy what they consider to be “essentials” in the sales.

Retail’s “golden quarter” – which includes Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the post-Christmas sales, is traditionally a time for consumers to pick up a bargain.

But in signs that shoppers’ budgets remain stretched, seven in 10 (69%) people in the latest survey said cost pressures are affecting their spending, up from 47% when similar research was carried out in 2024.

Opinium Research carried out the latest survey among 2,000 people across the UK in November.

Two-fifths (37%) of people surveyed for Barclays said they use AI (artificial intelligence) and/or “smart” tools when shopping, rising to more than half (53%) of people aged 18 to 34.

People said that AI and smart tools help them to research products, compare prices and deals, generate gift ideas and set up personalised alerts.

The research indicated that for many people, the technology provides reassurance and efficiency – 72% said it saves time by narrowing down the best deals – but half (50%) said they are concerned that AI tools may encourage overspending.

Karen Johnson, head of retail at Barclays, said: “Shoppers have demonstrated just how cost-conscious they are throughout 2025, and we expect that we’ll see this play out during the Boxing Day sales, particularly with AI empowering consumers to shop smarter and seek out the best deals.

“Despite this, many still enjoy the social and sensory experience of visiting stores. Those that do hit the high street might benefit both from bigger budgets, perhaps having held out for the sales, and potentially less competition, from fewer sales shoppers.

“Boxing Day is still a pivotal moment for retailers, fuelled by Christmas nostalgia, but it has evolved to reflect modern consumer demands.

“This year, we’re likely to see a balanced blend of online convenience, experiential retail and increasingly mindful purchasing.”