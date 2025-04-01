Energy, water, council tax – how are you coping with rising bills this ‘awful April’? Join The Independent Debate
As ‘awful April’ brings another wave of rising bills, we want to know — are you feeling the pinch, and has Labour’s handling of the cost of living crisis so far changed your view of Sir Keir Starmer’s government?
Millions of households across the UK are bracing for yet another wave of price hikes, as bills for energy, water, council tax, and more increase from 1 April.
Dubbed ‘awful April,’ these rising costs are putting even more pressure on household budgets, prompting fresh calls for government intervention.
Energy bills for millions on standard variable tariffs will rise by an average of £111 a year, while water bills in some areas will jump by nearly 47 per cent.
Council tax increases will also hit households across England, Scotland, and Wales, with some local authorities imposing hikes of almost 10 per cent. On top of this, the cost of road tax, broadband, and TV licences is also climbing.
With so many expenses going up at once, we want to hear from you: Are you feeling the pinch? Have these rising costs affected your household, and what steps are you taking to manage?
And crucially, has ‘awful April’ changed your view of Sir Keir Starmer’s government and Labour? Do you think the current government is doing enough to tackle the cost of living crisis?
