Barclays to reduce mortgage rates from Tuesday including five-year deal at 3.96%

Barclays will offer a fixed mortgage rate of 3.96% from Tuesday as it reduces some of the rates it is offering by up to 0.48 percentage points.

The new five-year fixed-rate at 3.96%, reduced from 3.99%, is a Green Home mortgage, available to customers who are buying an energy-efficient new-build home directly from the builder or developer. Borrowers must have a 40% deposit and the deal has a £899 product fee.

Other deals in the refreshed range include a two-year fixed-rate mortgage for borrowers with a 10% deposit, at 4.93%, with no product fee.

Barclays has also increased the maximum loan amount for purchases of houses and flats with a 10% deposit as part of the shake-up.

The cap for houses has increased from £570,000 to £640,000, while the cap for flats has increased from £275,000 to £310,000.

Sian McIntyre, managing director of mortgages and savings at Barclays, said: “We’ve introduced several rate drops already this year across our mortgage range, making a real difference in affordability.”

On Friday, Nationwide Building Society reduced some of the rates it is offering down to 3.99%, to existing customers looking to move to a new deal and to new customers looking to remortgage.

Nationwide’s new rates include a “switcher” mortgage for existing customers coming to the end of their current mortgage deal at 3.99%, for a five-year term. Borrowers will need a 40% deposit and a £999 fee will apply.

There is also a 3.99% rate for five years from Nationwide for borrowers with a 40% deposit who are looking to remortgage. That deal has a £1,499 fee.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert from Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said of Barclays’ announcement: “Borrowers hoping for mortgage rate cuts to dominate this spring will be pleased to see such a prominent lender reducing fixed rates in their range.

“A headline-grabbing rate is exciting, but it is essential for borrowers to assess the whole package of any deal before they commit. Some deals are also exclusive to certain customers, so it’s wise for borrowers to seek independent advice to navigate all the options available to help save them time and hassle.”

Matt Smith, a mortgage expert at Rightmove, said: “The market has settled better than expected after the unexpectedly high inflation figure.

“Average mortgage rates on many products have trickled downwards, and we’ve even seen the return of some eye-grabbing sub-4% mortgage rates for those with the biggest deposits.

“It shows that mortgage lenders are still keen to compete for business as we head into the thick of the annual spring selling season.

“However, as we have recently seen, these cheapest rates are susceptible to changing market conditions and we’ll have to see how the market reacts to upcoming economic news.”