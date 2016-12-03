Barclays saw contactless spending hit record level in 2024

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A record 94.6% of eligible in-store card transactions were contactless last year, according to Barclays.

Transactions were considered to be eligible if they were contactless card transactions or mobile payment up to the value of £100.

The average contactless purchase was for £16.10 and the average person used the technology 236 times in 2024, according to Barclays, equating to total spending of around £3,800 per person.

In 2023, 93.4% of eligible transactions were contactless, which was a record at the time, Barclays said.

For the fourth consecutive year, the over-65s were the fastest growing group of contactless users, with 84.1% using the payment method.

Across its issuing and acquiring businesses, Barclays sees nearly 40% of UK credit and debit card transactions.

The figures were based on consumer card spending data from Barclays debit card and Barclaycard credit card transactions.

Karen Johnson, head of retail at Barclays, said: “Convenience is the driving force behind contactless technology becoming so embedded in the UK’s payment ecosystem. The increasing prevalence of self-service screens at retail and hospitality venues shows the importance of a smooth experience, regardless of the sector.

“However, contactless transactions cannot replace human interaction altogether. Consumer-facing businesses must continue to recognise the value that in-store members of staff can offer when it comes to fostering customer relationships and trust.”