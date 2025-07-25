Ticket fraud warning issued by bank as ‘Gen-Z adults most likely to be targeted’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People falling for ticket scams are losing £150 on average – with Gen-Z adults particularly likely to be targeted, a bank is warning.

Barclays said that August can be one of the strongest months of the year for reports of purchase scams.

One in six (17%) Gen-Z adults aged 18 to 27 said they had been caught out or coerced into paying for tickets that did not exist, slightly higher than Millennials (aged 28-43), at 16%, according to the Barclays Scams Bulletin.

Gen-Z adults are also the most likely to know someone who has either fallen victim to or been targeted by a scam, at 23% compared with 19% for Millennials and 14% across all age groups across the UK.

The bank’s own scam claims data indicates that the peak months for purchase scams last year were April, closely followed by August.

As fans seek out tickets for upcoming events, often through resellers, more than two-fifths (42%) of people surveyed said they feel more worried about falling victim to a scam than they did 12 months ago.

Tickets scams often originate on social media, the bank said.

Kirsty Adams, fraud and scams expert at Barclays, said scammers are “ready to cash in on the hype” around concerts such as the Oasis tour.

She said: “Whether it’s a once-in-a-lifetime concert or a sold-out summer sporting event, the rush to grab tickets can cloud judgment, which is why we’re urging fans to pause for thought before they part with their money to avoid falling victim to opportunistic summer scammers.

“Social media platforms and online marketplaces provide a hotbed for these scams to take place.”

Opinium surveyed 2,000 people in June and Barclays also used some of its own data on scams for the research.

Here are Ms Adams’s “safe” tips for buying tickets:

S – Stop and research

Do your due diligence. Take a moment to check the website, read reviews, and confirm if tickets can be transferred or resold. Just a couple of minutes of research can prevent days of regret.

A – Ask someone you trust

Get a second opinion before buying. Speak to a friend or family member who might know the seller or website and see if it sounds legitimate to them.

F – Flag unrealistic deals

Be wary of unlikely offers. If the price seems too good to be true, it probably is. Question why the seller is offering such a discount and whether they are asking for unusual payment methods.

E – Ensure secure payment

Always use a credit card or another secure payment method. This gives you added protection if something goes wrong with your purchase.