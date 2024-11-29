Scams to avoid when shopping for Christmas bargains

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Christmas shopping season is at its peak – but the rush to grab a bargain could put some deal-hunters at heightened risk of being scammed.

Criminals will make the most of people being distracted by the pressure to tick items off shopping lists, to lure unsuspecting shoppers with fake messages, offers and discounts.

According to data from Barclays, the volume of purchase scams reported during the month of December 2023 increased by 12% year-on-year, while the value of the average claim increased by £97 – from £493 in December 2022 to £590 in December last year.

The bank’s figures also indicate that men are more likely to fall victim to a purchase scam – and to lose more money.

Reports from men have made up just over half (52.3%) of claims since 2021, Barclays says.

The average amount lost by men to a purchase scam is £558, compared with £425 for women.

Kirsty Adams, a fraud and scams expert at Barclays, says: “From food and drink, to presents, winter-wear and Christmas parties, there are lots of costs to juggle.

“It’s understandable that consumers will be keen to make savings and bag bargains wherever possible. But heartless scammers are all too aware of the pressure Christmas shoppers feel, and will be equally keen to take advantage of them.”

Here are some ways that shoppers can stay safe:

1. Be cautious about deals offered on social media.

Many scams originate on social media, with criminals disappearing once the victim has transferred cash.

According to survey findings from Barclays, 39% of consumers say the risk of encountering a scam has put them off using some social media platforms.

Adams says: “Be particularly wary of deals you see advertised on social media, and go straight to the source to confirm they’re legitimate before making a purchase.”

2. Check the reviews.

Adams says this is particularly important if you’re buying from a new or unfamiliar retailer. Have a look at what people have said on on review websites, not just the website of the retailer.

3. Study the website carefully.

A recent survey for Nationwide Building Society found that more than a fifth (21%) of people say they would buy an item on a website they hadn’t used before – if it was significantly cheaper than elsewhere.

If you’re buying from a website you haven’t encountered previously, look to see how easy it would be to contact them if something went wrong with your purchase. If you can’t find contact details, this could be a red flag.

If there is contact information but you’re still weighing up whether to use the website, you could try phoning or emailing customer services before making a purchase.

Also, look for a padlock on the website address to indicate whether the connection is secure. Websites of genuine retailers can be cloned, so look for mis-spellings or slight differences in brand names.

If you’re unsure whether a website is legit, you could try pasting the address into a tool on Get Safe Online‘s website.

4. Get a second opinion.

“Sense check deals with a friend or family member,” suggests Adams.

“Take the time to get a second opinion from someone you trust before heading to the checkout.”

You could also ask your bank or building society for their opinion.

Nationwide Building Society, for example, has a “scam checker service” which is available in branch or by calling a number (0800 030 4057).

Many banks have also signed up to the 159 phone number service.

The simple-to-remember phone number initiative from Stop Scams UK helps people to get through to their bank if they are concerned about being scammed.

“All of us are on the lookout for great deals, but it’s essential that everyone feels they can shop securely, especially during the festive season with scammers desperate to take advantage,” says James Masters, head of communications at Stop Scams UK.

He suggests: “If you’re concerned you might have been scammed, you can securely reach your bank by calling 159, and you can also report any incidents to Action Fraud.”

5. Think about how you pay.

Adams says it’s important to question any requests for “unexpected” payment methods.

This could include being asked to pay by bank transfer, or to pay for something advertised on social media up-front, without seeing it first.

Paying by card can offer certain protections if something goes wrong, and you could try asking your payment provider to “chargeback” or reverse the transaction.

If you’ve paid by credit card, you could potentially get a refund under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act.

If you’re looking to buy vouchers to help with payments, bear in mind that fraudsters often advertise fake or invalid vouchers at attractive prices.

6. Beware of fake delivery messages.

With many people expecting deliveries at this time of year, it could make people more susceptible to fake texts and emails purporting to be from delivery companies.

Even if you are expecting a delivery from a particular firm, take time to check the message over and don’t immediately click on any links in the message, which could be malicious.

Delivery scams often try to trick people into entering their card details on a bogus website.

Common tactics in delivery scams include fraudsters asking for a small fee so an item can be delivered. People may also be asked to enter their personal details due to fraudsters claiming that the delivery address was incorrect.

If someone falls for a delivery scam, there may also be another “twist” as criminals could get in touch pretending to be from the bank’s fraud department and saying money needs to be moved to a “safe” account. In fact, the account is controlled by the criminals.

7. Tell your bank if you think you have been scammed.

Reporting the scam immediately could help the bank to stop it in its tracks.

And if you have made a cash transfer, remember that new protections have come into place for victims of authorised push payment (APP) fraud.

Under the new protections there is an £85,000 reimbursement limit – but banks can choose to reimburse higher amounts. Firms may also apply an optional excess of up to £100.

It may also be worth keeping an eye on your bank account over Christmas, in case you spot any transactions made by a scammer using your personal details without your knowledge.