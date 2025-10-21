Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Some of the biggest high street banks are offering lower interest rates to customers than so-called challenger banks, along with demanding more from their clients in return, a new study shows.

Comparison site Finder analysed a total of 85 easy access savings accounts, spread across 33 different providers. The analysis included big-name high street banks including Bank of Scotland, Barclays, Halifax, HSBC, Lloyds Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander, The Co-op Bank, TSB and Virgin Money, plus Nationwide as a building society.

While the vast majority (85 per cent) of them had at least one requirement for customers to access it - such as opening a current account to get to the savings account - there was a clear skew towards more demands from high street banks, with fewer demands - and better rates - from challenger banks.

Most importantly for consumers as inflation hits the 4 per cent level, the average interest rate available with high street banks was just 2.04 per cent.

Holding cash earning little or no interest means peoples’ real spending power is eroded by inflation at higher levels. Experts recommend a quick online search to find better interest rates than your current provider.

Finder’s analysis showed challenger banks offering a better average interest rate of 3.54 per cent, but even better returns are possible with several still offering in excess of 4 per cent.

It’s also worth noting that these are for easy access accounts - if you are looking to save regularly, then several banks still offer regular savers with around a 7 per cent interest rate.

Several strings attached

Finder’s analysis showed that having an extra account open was the most popular requirement for high street banks, with 54 per cent of them demanding at least one other account be open before clients could access their savings account.

That dropped to 17 per cent for challenger banks, who instead favoured bonus periods (39 per cent) or having a minimum balance (29 per cent).

One further stipulation providing a contrast between big banks and challengers was that of tiered interest rates, which essentially gives a different reward to savers depending on how much they have deposited. More a third (39 per cent) of big banks did this, compared to none of the challengers.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Kate Steere, money expert at Finder, said: “The fact that 85 per cent of so-called easy access deals are restricted is simply ridiculous, when all savers want is a decent return on a pot that they can get to when they need it. You might forgive market-leading deals for making customers jump through hoops to get the top rate, but having strings attached is a far too common occurrence for lower interest accounts as well.

“This is especially true of the high street banks, where some customers will have trusted their money for decades, but which actually offer lower average rates and more confusing terms.”

New entrant to the market

On Tuesday, Zopa released a new market-beating rate for their savings account, offering 4.75 per cent in total, including a boosted rate.

open image in gallery ( Zopa )

In line with the aforementioned customer requirements, Zopa say you must hold a current account with them and deposit a minimum £500 into that current account each month to receive the boosted rate. Without it, the rate is 3.25 per cent.

The current account itself - called the Biscuit account - is also unusual in that it offers 2 per cent on funds in it, compared to most others not offering interest on that money.

There is no requirement to leave the monthly £500 deposit in the Biscuit account - it can be spent, saved or withdrawn afterwards.

Alastair Douglas, TotallyMoney CEO said: “The new Zopa easy access savings account comes with an inflation-beating rate, and unlike other so called ‘easy access’ accounts, this one comes with no withdrawal restrictions.

“If you’re sitting on savings and haven’t moved your money for a while, then it’s more than likely you’ll not be on the best rate. And with inflation still high, your cash could effectively be losing its value. Just remember that loyalty doesn’t pay, but being savvy with your savings can.”